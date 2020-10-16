Cosha the giraffe dies at Safari West at 22

Cosha, one of the giraffes at Safari West, passed away on Oct. 9 at the age of 22, the Santa Rosa wildlife sanctuary announced in a Facebook post on Friday.

The giraffe was born on April 17, 1998, and spent much of her life at the sanctuary. “Over the years she encountered a number of male giraffes who managed to win her affections,” according to the post, and gave birth to seven babies, her most recent born earlier this year. She also has five grandchildren.

“It is never easy losing one of our animal friends, but there is some comfort to be taken from the tremendous joy Cosha brought to our lives and the immeasurable service she gave to her species,” the Facebook post said.

“We’ll miss you Cosha,” Safari West said on Facebook. “And we’ll love you forever.”

The sanctuary did not mention cause of death in the post.