Cost of Santa Rosa’s new fire station continues to rise as next budget gets first look

Santa Rosa’s projected cost to replace its Fountaingrove fire station that the Tubbs fire destroyed has risen to $21 million, a sum more than five times the price of the ruined station and one that fire officials are looking to PG&E settlement funds or federal disaster aid to help cover.

That price tag, which includes the cost of buying property from Keysight Technologies and building a larger station at the corner of Stagecoach Road and Fountaingrove Parkway, was last pegged in December at up to $17.3 million.

It has been driven higher by rising construction costs, interim Fire Chief Scott Westrope told the City Council on Tuesday. He added that the latest cost estimate became available only recently and that city staff were still absorbing its implications.

To cover the cost of the new station, Westrope pledged to look for funding sources outside of the city’s $95 million PG&E payout for the 2017 fires. The new site is billed as better positioned to cover northern Santa Rosa and, in case another wildfire breaches the city, more easily defended than its $4 million predecessor at Newgate Court and Fountaingrove Parkway, which was finished in 2015 after a series of high-profile cost overruns.

“We're working on other funding sources,” Westrope said. “We’re working through these numbers to make sure we have the best cost-benefit for this new fire station.”

The new fire station would have 8,000 square feet of living space and an additional 2,000 square-foot bay for fire equipment, Westrope said Wednesday. That would make it substantially larger than the former station, which was about 5,300 square feet.

Since 2018, the city has considered moving the station location closer to lower Fountaingrove and Highway 101 when discussing how and where to rebuild it.

The newest cost estimate includes a $3 million contingency, Westrope said. He said the Newgate station was “a lot smaller than it needed to be” as it had to be fit into an existing city-owned site.

“It was a very sharp rise in our eyes,” he said of the $21 million estimate, “and we want to be very responsible with taxpayer dollars.”

The new station is the fire department’s top priority on a $36 million shortlist of projects that fire officials hope will be funded by a portion of the city’s PG&E settlement funds. That list also includes a five-year vegetation management program and better radios as well as traffic signal improvements, a permanent emergency operations center and evacuation supplies for future emergencies.

The City Council’s Tuesday meeting also included a look at budget struggles expected in future years, along with a staff recommendation to steer up to $40 million of the PG&E money into the city’s general reserves, where it could be used for future emergency spending and back-up the city’s day-to-day costs.

“Without PG&E funds, quite honestly, I don’t know how we are able to get a budget together for next year,” said Alan Alton, the city’s deputy director of finance. He noted that following this recommendation would leave the city with about $55 million left in PG&E dollars to go toward other community needs.

The city’s general reserves, a key financial backstop that allows it to respond to unforeseen needs, have been depleted by a slew of emergencies and the city’s existing structural deficit, most recently estimated at about $18 million. It’s projected by July to dip to $5 million — about $20 million below where the council would like it to be for its roughly $179 million general fund.

The decline in reserves has been fueled by millions of dollars in recent city spending responding to disasters, including the COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s Glass fire, which claimed more than 330 homes, including 34 within city limits. City officials are optimistic that a good deal of that spending will be eligible for some sort of federal and state reimbursement, but that still requires the city to put down money first and receive payback later — with no set timetable for being made whole.

Council members offered few questions or comments about the preliminary budget outlook Tuesday, though Mayor Chris Rogers sounded an optimistic note that Santa Rosa would eventually receive reimbursement for past disaster spending over the next five to 10 years.

“As we start to consider the use of PG&E settlement funds for long-term stability of the (city) organization, that’s the other component,” Rogers said. “Hopefully, we find ourselves in a position where significant revenue is coming back and provides us sort of a second bite at the apple for these projects we know we need to fund.”

Santa Rosa’s fiscal situation got some breathing room in November when city voters overwhelmingly agreed to consolidate and extend two quarter-cent sales tax measures, pushing back the expiration of those levies until 2030.

Tuesday’s budget meeting is the first of a few over the next several months. The city’s budget priorities, including the use of the $95 million Santa Rosa received in its wildfire settlement with PG&E, are likely to get another airing next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, when the council meets for its annual goal-setting session.

The budget situation will again be discussed at public meetings in March, April and May. The city plans to release a draft budget June 1 before the City Council holds hearings and votes to adopt a budget on June 22.

Members of the public can share their ideas on how the city spends its money by writing in at srcity.org/budgetcomments.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.