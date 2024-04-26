Massive new Costco, once slated to be world's largest, to open in California

A California Costco is slated to close in order to make way for a much larger warehouse after over a month of delayed voting and a two-hour hearing Thursday.

When its lease is up next year, northwest Fresno's existing store located at West Shaw Avenue since 1985 will be replaced by a massive 219,000-square-foot warehouse. The new store is slated to take over an empty lot about four miles away at North Riverside Drive and West Herndon Avenue, Fresnoland first reported. Plans for the forthcoming location include a 32-pump gas station, a new car wash and parking lot, as well as a dedicated food delivery service.

The store was originally planned to be the company's largest in the world at over 240,000 square feet; a Salt Lake City store currently holds the title at 235,000 square feet, and the average size of Costco warehouses in the U.S. is 146,000 square feet. But the company walked those plans back after receiving concerns from the community.

Last month, Fresno city council vice president Mike Karbassi said he wouldn't support the project without Costco confirming more "traffic-calming measures" for the surrounding streets, noting such factors were not considered when the original store was built nearly 40 years ago.

"When the council back then approved the Costco in West Shaw...they made a decision, I guess in good faith, and then we're dealing with the cluster we have today," Karbassi said, as Fresnoland previously reported. "This is why there is so much scrutiny, especially on traffic, during this hearing. We want to ensure that 30 years from now, when this Costco is still here, the taxpayers aren't going to have to come in and bail out this project with money we may not have."

Noise during construction and disruption to neighboring schools were among the other impacts discussed at Thursday's meeting.

In response, Costco said it will not allow its trucks to drive along North Riverside Drive, instead planning to use Arthur Avenue, a not-yet-constructed road that's slated to run along the east side of the warehouse. The company said the gas station's operating hours will also run longer than that of the store's, and the gas pumps at the previous store location on West Shaw Avenue will remain in use.

Pending public outreach, Costco said it will likely pave the portion of Riverside Drive hugging the west side of the warehouse with rubber asphalt to mitigate noise issues. The company also said it met with Central Unified School District officials to ensure they were comfortable with the proximity of the new store.

Karbassi said he felt "pretty uncomfortable" approving the plans without identified funding in a budget deficit year. But the 7-0 vote was reached after Costco agreed to pay for road improvements on Herndon Avenue, a former two-lane street with erosion worsening along the lane that is no longer used, as well as a four-way stop at West Spruce Avenue and North Hayes Avenue, in addition to a number of high-visibility crosswalks.

The new store is expected to produce nearly $13 million in tax revenue, $3 million of which will stay in Fresno County, in addition to creating 37 new full-time jobs, the company said.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the fall and finish by the end of 2025, Your Central Valley reported.

There is one other Costco in Fresno on North Abby Street; another is nearby in Clovis.