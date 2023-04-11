He may be gone, but Curt Ogden is not forgotten.

Members of the Good Ol’ Boys motorcycle club gathered with the family and friends of the late club member and local carpenter to celebrate his life and support his family April 8 during a benefit concert at Spancky’s Bar in Cotati.

Ogden was killed in a March 20, 2022, motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa during a charity ride.

The concert, attended by more than 200 people, was organized and headlined by rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Joshua Martin, who said he befriended Ogden and his wife, Cari — a bartender at Spancky’s at the time — in 2020 while stationed in Sonoma County with the Coast Guard.

After retiring from the Coast Guard last year and moving to Louisiana, Martin — who performed for Ogden’s memorial last year — said he made a promise then to return to Northern California and continue to support the family. Thus, Martin’s “Promises Kept” tour made several stops at local venues this month, including an April 7 show at Mack’s Bar & Grill in Penngrove and an April 9 jam at El Verano Inn in Sonoma.

“It’s been a blast, my heart is full,” Martin said.

For the Spancky’s show, Martin donated a large portion of $20 ticket sales to Ogden’s family, including Cari, daughter, Cheyenne, and brother, Ron.

During the concert, which also featured opening sets by Twisted Alibi and Nick Foxer, Martin and his band performed classic rock songs like Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man,” which Martin said was Ogden’s personal anthem, as well as Martin’s original songs like “My Simple Friend,” which he wrote about Ogden in the wake of Curt’s death.

Martin, who also made and sold T-shirts in memory of Ogden, estimates well over $1,000 will go the family from the concert ticket and shirt sales.

“There was not a dry eye in the house,” Martin said of the moment he played the song about Ogden.

A GoFundMe page for the Ogden family created last year is at pdne.ws/3UrWDTc.