Cotati couple worries new law may let suspect in their son’s 2016 killing off easy

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 8, 2023, 7:01AM
It’s been three years since Daniel Carrillo was arrested and charged in the 2016 killing of Kelly and Jennifer Kimberly’s son — and he has yet to go to trial.

The Kimberlys used to fear that the glacial pace of the Sonoma County court system might somehow jeopardize their chances at justice, but now they worry about a recent change in the law that could result in the case against Carrillo being tried in juvenile court.

“We’re not fond of the law because this case has been delayed forever,” Kelly Kimberly, 64, said. “It’s been almost seven years since our son was brutally stabbed to death … one of the things that really bothers us is the offender, he’s now 23 years old and being housed with 11-to-17-year-old youth at Sonoma County Juvenile Center.”

Carrillo was 16 when officials say he fatally stabbed Kirk Kimberly, a Rancho Cotate High School classmate, and then buried his body on Sonoma State University property off Rohnert Park Expressway in Rohnert Park.

Soon after Carrillo’s arrest Sonoma County prosecutors opted to prosecute him as an adult. He was charged with one count each of murder and robbery, which would mean he’d face life in prison, if convicted.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and, last August, was ordered to stand trial. But a month later, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2361 into law, which toughens the standards by which juveniles are charged as adults in major crimes.

Applied retroactively, it affects adult cases such as Carrillo’s that have yet to be completed, and which involve a defendant who was a juvenile when the alleged crime occurred.

According to the law change, the prosecution’s decision to try Carrillo as an adult must be reviewed and OK’d by a juvenile court judge. If the judge does not believe the case should have been sent to adult court it will be decided in the juvenile court, where the penalties following adjudication are not as severe as those handed down in adult court.

Unlike the adult system, which aims to punish offenders convicted of serious offenses, the juvenile system’s goal is to rehabilitate them. The thought is that juveniles have a better chance at changing their behavior and becoming contributing members of society.

If Carrillo is charged as a juvenile and found guilty, he might be detained until he’s about 25 or two years from the date of commitment, whichever comes later.

Now an adult, he is being held in juvenile detention and is scheduled to appear for a transfer hearing on Sept. 5 in Sonoma County Juvenile Court in Santa Rosa to again determine whether he’ll be charged as an adult.

If Carrillo’s current charges stand, court proceedings may resume where they left off in adult criminal court, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

Carrillo’s attorney did not respond to requests for comment.

The prosecution, which believes the law change is unnecessary, questions the need for this “new burden of proof.”

“We need targeted criminal justice reform that doesn’t lose sight of victims’ rights,” Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez said July 27. “My experience is that juvenile court judges were already very cautious in granting transfer motions prior to AB 2361, and our office was selective in choosing only the most violent offenders for transfer. I’m not sure that the new burden of proof is going to dramatically change the outcomes of these cases.”

What is Assembly Bill 2361?

Authored by Assemblymember Mia Bonta, D-Oakland, AB 2361 is designed to support rehabilitation efforts and reduce the number of incarcerated juveniles in California.

When deciding whether a juvenile is tried as an adult, courts consider the gravity of an offense; the degree of criminal sophistication; whether a minor can be rehabilitated before expiration of a juvenile court’s jurisdiction; the delinquent’s history; and success of previous rehabilitation attempts by the juvenile court.

AB 2361 added requirements that:

  • “Clear and convincing evidence” be included with the prosecution’s argument that a minor can’t be rehabilitated under juvenile court jurisdiction.
  • Transfer orders include reasons supporting court findings that a minor cannot rehabilitate under the juvenile court jurisdiction.

“The bill recognizes and follows developments over the years of our understanding on youth brain development,” Tomasa Duenas, Bonta’s spokesperson, said in a July 25 email to The Press Democrat. “Over the past decade, our knowledge of adolescent neuroscience has advanced by leaps and bounds, in particular demonstrating the deficiencies in juvenile decision-making capacity while their young brains continue to develop. In alignment with this science, California has adopted evidence-based proposals to give youth who commit certain crimes a path to rehabilitation and a second chance.”

Christina Davis, a Sonoma County deputy public defender who handles juvenile cases, said there’s no requirement for judges to evenly weigh the original five factors when deciding on juvenile transfers. This could lead to decisions based on only one of the factors, such as the gravity of the offense.

She said AB 2361 ensures a judge cannot allow a transfer unless the prosecution proves rehabilitation is out of reach.

“Society has struggled with handling cases where juvenile offenders are accused of committing serious offenses,” Davis said of the benefits of AB 2361. “Should they be treated as an adult because their decisions can have significant and far-reaching consequences? Or do we acknowledge the well-established science behind brain development? The science that tells us that severity of conduct is not indicative of recidivism, and that it is the rare juvenile offender that is not capable of rehabilitation.”

Duena did not know the number of statewide cases affected by change in law brought about by AB 2361.

In Sonoma County, Rodriguez said the law change affects two existing cases where juveniles have been charged as adults: Carrillo’s and the matter of Edward Beltran, who was charged in a June 2019 Santa Rosa park shooting that injured four people.

He pleaded no contest last year to multiple charges, but because he hadn’t been sentenced by the time the law changed his case was set to be reviewed by a juvenile court judge.

A hearing on Beltran’s status is scheduled for Sept. 14.

“Unfortunately, AB 2361 and the myriad other laws getting passed by our Assembly and Senate have the very real consequence of causing extensive delays, retraumatizing victims and their families, and overburdening the system,” Rodriguez said.

“I can’t help but feel like our legislature has forgotten the victims in its quest to rewrite our sentencing laws,” she added.

A bevy of laws passed by voters and lawmakers over the past several years have affected how juveniles are charged as adults in California.

Prop 57, which was approved by voters in 2016, required prosecutors to file motions to transfer minors to adult criminal court instead of charging them as adults at their discretion.

Since Prop 57 was approved, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office tried to transfer juveniles to adult court in nine cases. It succeeded five times, including in Carrillo’s and Beltran’s cases.

In 2018, Senate Bill 1391 was signed into law. It relegated cases involving 14- and 15- year-olds to the juvenile court system, even for violent crimes.

That was followed in 2020 when Senate Bill 823 was made law. It, among other things, allows violent offenders who committed crimes as juveniles to be housed with minors at juvenile facilities until they are age 25.

Gabriel Chen, a law professor from UC Davis’ School of Law, said AB 2361 could lead to fewer juvenile offenders being transferred to adult court in favor of improving rehabilitation efforts.

Whether or not it is successful remains to be seen.

“The (law change) reflects a policy, but it reflects a policy that is influx. It’s been changing,” Chen said. “We’re in the middle of this story; not the end of it.“

Who was Kirk Kimberly?

Seven years after his death, a makeshift memorial for 18-year-old Kirk Kimberly still stands at the corner of West Sierra and Cypress avenues near his Cotati home.

An only child, Kirk Kimberly’s passions included scuba diving, riding dirt bikes and playing the saxophone.

Kelly and Jennifer Kimberly said their son had leadership qualities, was a good artist and loyal to others, often going out of his way to make friends with those who had none.

“Everybody loved the kid,” Kelly Kimberly said. “He was a really nice kid. He certainly was not an angel, but I don’t know any teenage boy that is.”

He said Kirk Kimberly and Carrillo knew each other through a mutual friend and occasionally hung out together.

Prosecutors say Carrillo lured Kimberly into a meeting involving a marijuana sale but instead violently attacked him from behind, stabbing him at least six times.

Two weeks later, a Sonoma State University landscaper discovered Kimberly’s partially buried body in a remote area near the Green Music Center parking lot.

Detectives said they believe Carrillo buried Kimberly in a shallow grave before he rode off on Kimberly’s mountain bike.

Carrillo was initially charged with robbery related to the bike theft, but that charge was dropped during last year’s preliminary hearing.

Kelly Kimberly said he’s “100% confident” little will change following Carrillo’s September transfer hearing.

"There’s not enough time to rehabilitate (someone) in a year-and-a-half that’s left, or the year that’s left, before the juvenile jurisdiction is forced to release him if he was tried as a juvenile,“ Kelly Kimberly said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.

