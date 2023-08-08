Cotati couple worries new law may let suspect in their son’s 2016 killing off easy

It’s been three years since Daniel Carrillo was arrested and charged in the 2016 killing of Kelly and Jennifer Kimberly’s son — and he has yet to go to trial.

The Kimberlys used to fear that the glacial pace of the Sonoma County court system might somehow jeopardize their chances at justice, but now they worry about a recent change in the law that could result in the case against Carrillo being tried in juvenile court.

“We’re not fond of the law because this case has been delayed forever,” Kelly Kimberly, 64, said. “It’s been almost seven years since our son was brutally stabbed to death … one of the things that really bothers us is the offender, he’s now 23 years old and being housed with 11-to-17-year-old youth at Sonoma County Juvenile Center.”

Carrillo was 16 when officials say he fatally stabbed Kirk Kimberly, a Rancho Cotate High School classmate, and then buried his body on Sonoma State University property off Rohnert Park Expressway in Rohnert Park.

Soon after Carrillo’s arrest Sonoma County prosecutors opted to prosecute him as an adult. He was charged with one count each of murder and robbery, which would mean he’d face life in prison, if convicted.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and, last August, was ordered to stand trial. But a month later, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2361 into law, which toughens the standards by which juveniles are charged as adults in major crimes.

Applied retroactively, it affects adult cases such as Carrillo’s that have yet to be completed, and which involve a defendant who was a juvenile when the alleged crime occurred.

According to the law change, the prosecution’s decision to try Carrillo as an adult must be reviewed and OK’d by a juvenile court judge. If the judge does not believe the case should have been sent to adult court it will be decided in the juvenile court, where the penalties following adjudication are not as severe as those handed down in adult court.

Unlike the adult system, which aims to punish offenders convicted of serious offenses, the juvenile system’s goal is to rehabilitate them. The thought is that juveniles have a better chance at changing their behavior and becoming contributing members of society.

If Carrillo is charged as a juvenile and found guilty, he might be detained until he’s about 25 or two years from the date of commitment, whichever comes later.

Now an adult, he is being held in juvenile detention and is scheduled to appear for a transfer hearing on Sept. 5 in Sonoma County Juvenile Court in Santa Rosa to again determine whether he’ll be charged as an adult.

If Carrillo’s current charges stand, court proceedings may resume where they left off in adult criminal court, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

Carrillo’s attorney did not respond to requests for comment.

The prosecution, which believes the law change is unnecessary, questions the need for this “new burden of proof.”

“We need targeted criminal justice reform that doesn’t lose sight of victims’ rights,” Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez said July 27. “My experience is that juvenile court judges were already very cautious in granting transfer motions prior to AB 2361, and our office was selective in choosing only the most violent offenders for transfer. I’m not sure that the new burden of proof is going to dramatically change the outcomes of these cases.”

What is Assembly Bill 2361?

Authored by Assemblymember Mia Bonta, D-Oakland, AB 2361 is designed to support rehabilitation efforts and reduce the number of incarcerated juveniles in California.

When deciding whether a juvenile is tried as an adult, courts consider the gravity of an offense; the degree of criminal sophistication; whether a minor can be rehabilitated before expiration of a juvenile court’s jurisdiction; the delinquent’s history; and success of previous rehabilitation attempts by the juvenile court.

AB 2361 added requirements that:

“Clear and convincing evidence” be included with the prosecution’s argument that a minor can’t be rehabilitated under juvenile court jurisdiction.

Transfer orders include reasons supporting court findings that a minor cannot rehabilitate under the juvenile court jurisdiction.

“The bill recognizes and follows developments over the years of our understanding on youth brain development,” Tomasa Duenas, Bonta’s spokesperson, said in a July 25 email to The Press Democrat. “Over the past decade, our knowledge of adolescent neuroscience has advanced by leaps and bounds, in particular demonstrating the deficiencies in juvenile decision-making capacity while their young brains continue to develop. In alignment with this science, California has adopted evidence-based proposals to give youth who commit certain crimes a path to rehabilitation and a second chance.”