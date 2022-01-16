Cotati fundraiser focuses on support for the arts

Cannabis dispensary Mercy Wellness partnered with local artists on Saturday to host a fundraiser in Cotati benefiting the nonprofit Santa Rosa Arts Center.

The outdoor event was held in front of the company’s Redwood Drive store.

In accordance with Sonoma County’s temporary ban on large gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19, the crowd was limited in size. Social distancing and masks were required and all transactions were cashless, according to Mercy Wellness Marketing Director Chris Myers.

The event featured a silent auction as well as a variety of arts and crafts for sale, including paintings and jewelry. Artists in attendance either had worked with Mercy Wellness in the past on gifts for its customer loyalty program or were introduced to the company through word of mouth, according to Myers.

Artists included painter and muralist Arsenio Baca, graphic designer Vinnie Schraner and Sebastopol gallery owner Lori Austin.

“We thought this [fundraiser] was a great opportunity to bring their art into the community and give them a little bit more attention,” Myers said.

Each artist donated one piece to the auction, the proceeds from which will be donated to the South A Street arts center. The dispensary plans to match all funds raised, according to Myers.

Introduced to the center by the Lori Austin Gallery, Mercy Wellness was impressed by its focus on expanding arts programs throughout the county, including with minorities and the LGBTQ community. It is “just the right type” of organization the company wants to support, according to Myers.

The center was founded in 2014 and promotes the arts in Santa Rosa through all-ages art classes, exhibitions and live performances.

For more information, visit santarosaartscenter.org.