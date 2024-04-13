A Cotati family of five was displaced after their home caught fire due to an electrical malfunction Friday afternoon, fire officials said.

At 12:25 p.m., multiple people including landscape workers and neighbors called 911 after they noticed smoke emitting from a one-story house on the 8400 block of Larch Avenue, said Rancho Adobe Battalion Chief Herb Wandel.

Upon arrival, fire crews found the house enveloped in heavy smoke.

The home was unoccupied and no one was injured, Wandel said.

About 14 personnel from the Rancho Adobe Fire District, Petaluma Fire Department and the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety were able to cut open the roof for ventilation and contain the fire in about 20 minutes.

“It was a fairly quick knock down,” Wandel said.

The home, which belonged to a family of two adults and three teenagers, was completely charred with smoke, he added. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to help the displaced family.

Wandel estimated the total damage of the fire will cost about $400,000.

He said investigators determined the blaze was caused by an electrical malfunction.

