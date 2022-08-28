Cotati man chases, stabs woman he’s dating as she flees attack

A Cotati man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Saturday afternoon after police said he stabbed a woman as she attempted to get help from a neighbor.

Jesus Suazo, 66, who Cotati police said appeared to be in a “dating relationship” with the victim, was also charged with assault with a deadly weapon and serious injury to an intimate partner.

All charges are felonies, according to Cotati Police Chief Michael Parish.

Police dispatchers received a 911 call about 3 p.m. Saturday reporting that a man who was possibly holding a knife was chasing a woman in the street in the 9000 block of Cypress Avenue in Cotati.

As officers responded, a second caller reported that woman who had knocked on her door was being stabbed.

Officers from the Cotati Police Department and Sonoma State University and deputies from the county Sheriff’s Office arrived and took Suazo into custody. Details of his arrest were not immediately available.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, and is expected to survive the attack. Her name and age were not immediately released,

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Cotati Police Detective Anthony Garver at 707-792-4611.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com at 707-521-5209.