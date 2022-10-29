Cotati man convicted in killing sparked by neighbor dispute

A jury on Friday convicted a Cotati man of second-degree murder in the 2019 shooting of a neighbor during an argument that was part of an extended feud.

Joseph Allan Rossi was convicted following a 14-day trial in Sonoma County Superior Court, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said.

The 71-year-old faces 40 years to life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 15.

Jail records show he’s remained in custody without bail.

Rossi’s attorney could not be immediately reached for comment Friday afternoon.

Rossi was convicted of the July 26, 2019, shooting of his 67-year-old neighbor, Patrick Leonard, who was found dead in a garage in the 200 block of Robin Avenue.

It was not immediately clear who owned the garage.

Rossi was present when Cotati police arrived and he was arrested at the scene. Police also investigated a handgun found at his home, court records said.

He and Leonard had been neighbors for years and were involved in an ongoing dispute, according to police.

In 2019, Cotati police reported that “a heated argument” preceded the shooting.

A neighbor told The Press Democrat in 2019 he had heard eight to nine shots the night of the shooting, and the feud stemmed from Leonard parking an old Crown Victoria in front of Rossi’s home for months.

Police said the shooting was Cotati’s first homicide since 1995.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi