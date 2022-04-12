Cotati pair found dead inside vehicle in Marin County

A man and woman who were found dead inside a parked vehicle in Marin County over the weekend have been identified as former Cotati residents, authorities said.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division identified them as Harry Manus Marcellus, 49, and Helethia AnnaMarie Roth, 26.

Neither of them had a fixed address and they were “most likely experiencing homelessness,” said Sgt. Brenton Schneider, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

A deputy found the pair just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. The vehicle was parked in a secluded area on Caltrans property on St. Vincent Drive in Marinwood, according to an announcement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators did not find any signs of suspicious circumstances and there was no evidence that the pair had been in a crash. They had no traumatic injuries and no drugs were found in the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Coroner Unit scheduled a forensic postmortem examination with toxicology testing for Tuesday to determine what caused the deaths, officials said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.