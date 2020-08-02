Subscribe

Cotati police searching for 15-year-old girl

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 2, 2020, 1:10PM
The Cotati Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday.

Eloise Urbanski was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, black sweatpants and black Doc Martens boots, according to police.

She is 5-foot-6, with black hair, blue eyes and a noise piercing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or Cotati police at 707-792-4611.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.

