Cotati residents can now report certain non-emergency crimes online

Residents will be able to report crimes within the police department’s limits that are not an emergency and have no known suspects.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 11, 2023, 7:31AM
Cotati residents can now report some non-emergency crimes to police using an online portal.

The Cotati Police Department announced earlier this week it had started a new citizens online police reporting system that can be accessed on the city of Cotati’s police webpage.

The portal can be used to report crimes not requiring immediate attention and have no known suspects that occurred within the police department’s limits, and not on a state freeway.

The first page of the online system displays a list of the following crimes, which the resident must choose from to complete an online report:

  • fraud
  • harassing phone call
  • identity theft
  • lost property
  • theft
  • theft from vehicle
  • vandalism
  • vehicle vandalism
  • violation of child custody order

After filing, residents may be contacted if further investigation is needed.

If the type of incident is not listed in the category selection list, call the Cotati Police Department at 707-792-4611 to file a report.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.

