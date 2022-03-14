Cotati-Rohnert Park strike continues Monday as teachers rally community support

Teachers in the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District headed back to the picket lines Monday to begin the second week of their strike for higher wages.

As of mid Monday, no negotiations between the school district and union had taken place or been scheduled, even as thousands of students in the district remained home during the first two days.

The district serves about 6,000 students, more than 80% of whom stayed Thursday and Friday. The disruption to instruction was expected to continue Monday.

Some members of union leadership met with the school district’s chief business official and human resources director Monday morning, not as a formal negotiation, but rather as an opportunity to ask questions about the district budget ahead of a school board meeting Tuesday night.

Superintendent Mayra Perez did not attend the meeting, nor did any members of the school board, though they were invited, said Denise Tranfaglia, president of the Rohnert Park Cotati Educators Association, which represents about 320 members.

The union called on parents and community members to continue contacting members of the school board to urge them to push for a deal. The labor group also asked people to turn out to an afternoon rally and march down the Rohnert Park Expressway, set to begin at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The union in communication over the weekend also said it had contacted a state mediator who had agreed to help resolve the pay dispute. Perez had not responded to a Sunday phone call and email from the union asking to return to the negotiating table, Tranfaglia said.

Perez did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday morning.

The two parties remain at impasse over pay raises. The union is standing firm on its demand for a three-year deal with a 6% increase this year, 5% next year and 3.6% in 2023-2024. Those figures parallel an independent fact-finder’s report published March 3. The two sides have been at impasse since September.

School district officials have said that offering the raises sought by teachers and the same rate to two other two labor unions and administrators would pitch the district into a $2.3 million deficit by the end of next school year.

Union officials continued to question the district’s projections Monday, and asked board members to meet with union leadership to review their findings on the district’s potential revenues in the coming year.

A school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday evening, where the school board will discuss and vote on the second interim report of the district budget.

