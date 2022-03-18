Cotati-Rohnert Park teachers jubilant upon return to classrooms Friday after tentative deal to end strike

Hundreds of teachers celebrated a return to their classrooms Friday after a six-day strike ended with the announcement of a tentative agreement late Thursday evening.

At Rancho Cotate High School in Rohnert Park, dozens of teachers flocked to the main entrance to campus to greet students.

Many held signs welcoming and thanking families for their support during the labor action, which was the largest strike to affect a Sonoma County School District in five years.

“Celebrate Good Times” by Kool and the Gang played on a loop as teachers danced along, occasionally laughing, other times wiping away tears of joy and relief.

“I’m just proud of us for sticking together and making this happen,” said Sophia Corbett, a yoga and dance teacher at Rancho Cotate.

The tentative deal that union and district officials struck Thursday is a three-year agreement that will provide members of the Rohnert Park Cotati Educators Association with retroactive staggered raises this year totaling 6%, 3% from July to December 2022, 2% January to June 2023, and 3.6% in 2023-2024. Teachers will also receive a $2,000 off-schedule bonus this year and a $1,000 bonus next year.

“I know we deserved it,” Corbett said. “I think it’s a fair deal.”

Friday is a half-day for all schools in Cotati-Rohnert Park except for Technology High School, which is on a full day schedule. This is the final day of class before spring break.

