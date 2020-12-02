Subscribe

Cotati-Rohnert Park teachers union polling members on willingness to strike

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 1, 2020, 7:28PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The Rohnert Park Cotati Educators Association is polling members on their appetite for a potential strike after negotiations with the Cotati-Rohnert Park School District stalled out and parties are heading toward mediated fact-finding.

Voting among the 302 union members — which includes teachers, speech and language therapists, counselors, nurses and librarians — closes Friday. If approved by members, union negotiators could use the threat of a strike during an upcoming, but as yet unscheduled, fact-finding hearing with a mediator and district officials. It does not mean a strike is imminent, said union executive board president Emilie King.

"This does not mean we are going on strike, it’s only if we cannot reach an agreement,“ King said. ”We are very hopeful that we will be able to, that is absolutely our intention.“

The two sides, still wrestling over the 2019-20 contract, reached impasse in May, King said. Two meetings were scheduled over the summer, one on July 31 and a second in August, but the latter was canceled when it was determined no new offer would be on the table. That launched the 90- to 120-day clock for a mediator to schedule a fact-finding hearing, something that has yet to be set.

For district superintendent Mayra Perez, the timing is tricky. Perez only joined the district from San Rafael City Schools on July 1.

“I have not been part of the talks; I came into fact-finding,” she said. “You can’t really circumvent that process.”

And while contract negotiations have largely broken down over wages, the two sides continue to meet regularly to hammer out a memorandum of understanding that will guide the district’s return to school plan amid the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

The district has working agreements with its bargaining units for the current distance learning plan, which has been in place since campuses shuttered in mid-March. But the sides are still working on a plan for a hybrid schedule — part-time on campus, part-time distance learning — when public heath officials deem it safe for students and teachers to return to campuses.

“We many not agree on everything, but one of the things that we need to do is be respectful with one another and be honest with one another, and collaborate,” Perez said.

Cotati-Rohnert Park is the third-largest district in Sonoma County, behind Santa Rosa and Petaluma, with approximately 6,000 students. The district’s general fund budget is $70.8 million, 80% of which goes to salaries and benefits, Perez said.

The starting salary in the district is approximately $45,500. At 24 years, teachers make, at minimum, $66,800 and max out at $88,260. The district typically spends approximately $19,500 per employee annually on health care, whereas the state average is $14,000, King said. Teachers last got a raise in 2018, a 2% increase.

Perez said there remains some confusion over various pots of money in the district. The district was awarded $4.2 million in federal CARES Act funds, $2.9 million of which must be spent by Dec 31. The money can only be used for COVID-19 related expenses as well as learning loss mitigation, not for teacher salaries, Perez said.

The district has invested in laptops, technology upgrades, personal protective equipment, and language acquisition programs among other supports, Perez said.

Extensive facilities upgrades, including a $52 million arts and athletics building that opened at Rancho Cotate High in 2019, were paid for with two rounds of voter-approved bonds. Those funds cannot be used for payroll.

“If things get better, what can we offer, what can we do? I believe you need to value people,” Perez said. In the meantime, she urged patience.

"I don’t know what is going to happen,“ she said. ”My thoughts are let’s see what January brings. The governor presents the budget, let's see what the revenues are.“

After months of negotiations without offering a pay increase, district officials in September put on the table a “one-time, 1% off-the-table bonus,” according to King. That increase, because it is a one-time bump, would not raise a teacher’s salary schedule going forward, King said.

“That’s $400 to $600 for the average teacher,” she said. “I’m trying to be diplomatic about it. I have heard members say that it does not respect their expertise, does not respect the amount of time and effort they put into their position and doesn’t take into consideration the struggles that they are having, let alone pay the rent or mortgage.”

For veteran teacher and former union executive board member, Matt Transue, the argument justifying an increase in wages is sound but the timing of the strike authorization vote is wrong.

“Our wages are not anywhere near where they should be, I’m not arguing that,” he said.

Transue said teachers are working harder than ever as many learn an entirely new way of instructing and connecting with students in distance learning. But it is not right, he said, to raise even the specter of a strike when many families are struggling economically in the pandemic and trying to guide their children from home through distance learning.

“The problem I have with it, me personally, at a time when our community and our country and the world is at such a dire place, where COVID cases are rising and unemployment is astronomical and we have an economic stalemate and we have a country that is divided, supporting a teachers’ strike or not and making that a conversation at the dinner table is a bad idea when people are struggling to pay their bills,” he said.

“The term ’strike’ carries a pretty heavy weight to it. This is not a time to start to pulling out our weapons,” he said.

But for kindergarten teacher Shelby Canales, talk of people struggling to pay their bills hits too close to home.

“I’m a fourth-year teacher in this district which means I’m at the bottom of the pay scale,” she said. “With the cost of living in Sonoma County, it’s just not doable.”

Canales, like Transue, is a product of Cotati-Rohnert Park schools. She says teaching kindergarten at Marguerite Hahn Elementary School is her dream job. But she worries about turnover if salaries remain too low to keep teachers in the district.

However Canales, like King, acknowledged the difficult timing of the discussion as tens of thousands of families in Sonoma County struggle to guide their children through distance learning. The pandemic has both inspired for many a rising level of appreciation for teachers, they said, but also might make discussion of a walkout tougher.

“That has definitely been a concern and discussion among teachers, but this issue was going on way before the pandemic started,” Canales said. “Of course we understand the struggle our community is going through financially and emotionally. We appreciate our parents and we hope that they appreciate the job we do.”

But the pandemic has complicated every aspect of the discussion, Perez said.

“You have these layers, you have COVID, you have community members that are upset that we can’t open,“ she said. “Literally it’s in the back of my mind most days. How do we do this? There is so many layers to this.”

But King contends the pandemic has shown the value of schools and teachers. And, she said, the community has gotten a glimpse of what teachers are doing now to deliver lessons and perhaps what that might look like going forward.

“It’s time that we rethink and replan for the way that educators are prioritized,“ she said. ”We see the budget as a moral document and what you prioritize in that budget says a lot for what you want for the district.“

You can reach Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine