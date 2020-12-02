Cotati-Rohnert Park teachers union polling members on willingness to strike

The Rohnert Park Cotati Educators Association is polling members on their appetite for a potential strike after negotiations with the Cotati-Rohnert Park School District stalled out and parties are heading toward mediated fact-finding.

Voting among the 302 union members — which includes teachers, speech and language therapists, counselors, nurses and librarians — closes Friday. If approved by members, union negotiators could use the threat of a strike during an upcoming, but as yet unscheduled, fact-finding hearing with a mediator and district officials. It does not mean a strike is imminent, said union executive board president Emilie King.

"This does not mean we are going on strike, it’s only if we cannot reach an agreement,“ King said. ”We are very hopeful that we will be able to, that is absolutely our intention.“

The two sides, still wrestling over the 2019-20 contract, reached impasse in May, King said. Two meetings were scheduled over the summer, one on July 31 and a second in August, but the latter was canceled when it was determined no new offer would be on the table. That launched the 90- to 120-day clock for a mediator to schedule a fact-finding hearing, something that has yet to be set.

For district superintendent Mayra Perez, the timing is tricky. Perez only joined the district from San Rafael City Schools on July 1.

“I have not been part of the talks; I came into fact-finding,” she said. “You can’t really circumvent that process.”

And while contract negotiations have largely broken down over wages, the two sides continue to meet regularly to hammer out a memorandum of understanding that will guide the district’s return to school plan amid the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

The district has working agreements with its bargaining units for the current distance learning plan, which has been in place since campuses shuttered in mid-March. But the sides are still working on a plan for a hybrid schedule — part-time on campus, part-time distance learning — when public heath officials deem it safe for students and teachers to return to campuses.

“We many not agree on everything, but one of the things that we need to do is be respectful with one another and be honest with one another, and collaborate,” Perez said.

Cotati-Rohnert Park is the third-largest district in Sonoma County, behind Santa Rosa and Petaluma, with approximately 6,000 students. The district’s general fund budget is $70.8 million, 80% of which goes to salaries and benefits, Perez said.

The starting salary in the district is approximately $45,500. At 24 years, teachers make, at minimum, $66,800 and max out at $88,260. The district typically spends approximately $19,500 per employee annually on health care, whereas the state average is $14,000, King said. Teachers last got a raise in 2018, a 2% increase.

Perez said there remains some confusion over various pots of money in the district. The district was awarded $4.2 million in federal CARES Act funds, $2.9 million of which must be spent by Dec 31. The money can only be used for COVID-19 related expenses as well as learning loss mitigation, not for teacher salaries, Perez said.

The district has invested in laptops, technology upgrades, personal protective equipment, and language acquisition programs among other supports, Perez said.

Extensive facilities upgrades, including a $52 million arts and athletics building that opened at Rancho Cotate High in 2019, were paid for with two rounds of voter-approved bonds. Those funds cannot be used for payroll.

“If things get better, what can we offer, what can we do? I believe you need to value people,” Perez said. In the meantime, she urged patience.

"I don’t know what is going to happen,“ she said. ”My thoughts are let’s see what January brings. The governor presents the budget, let's see what the revenues are.“

After months of negotiations without offering a pay increase, district officials in September put on the table a “one-time, 1% off-the-table bonus,” according to King. That increase, because it is a one-time bump, would not raise a teacher’s salary schedule going forward, King said.

“That’s $400 to $600 for the average teacher,” she said. “I’m trying to be diplomatic about it. I have heard members say that it does not respect their expertise, does not respect the amount of time and effort they put into their position and doesn’t take into consideration the struggles that they are having, let alone pay the rent or mortgage.”

For veteran teacher and former union executive board member, Matt Transue, the argument justifying an increase in wages is sound but the timing of the strike authorization vote is wrong.