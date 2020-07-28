Cotati set to consider permanent sales tax extension

The Cotati City Council on Tuesday night is poised to decide if it will place a permanent extension of its 1-cent sales tax that funds city services on the November ballot.

Six years ago, voters in Sonoma County’s smallest city approved the highest sales tax hike to help fund Cotati’s police department, as well as make public infrastructure improvements. The sales tax generates about $2.3 million per year, according to City Manager Damien O’Bid.

Measure G passed in June 2014 with 53% support — a margin of 114 votes in the city of 7,500 people. It expanded a half-cent sales tax that voters approved with 60% support in 2010.

Measure G is set to expire in 2023. If approved by the City Council for the upcoming election, the extension would require a simple majority among voters to pass. If passed in November, the sales tax would remain in place until repealed by voters.

To participate or listen to the virtual City Council meeting on Tuesday at 7 p.m., visit: http://cotaticityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx

