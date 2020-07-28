Subscribe

Cotati set to consider permanent sales tax extension

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 27, 2020, 5:22PM
Updated 4 hours ago

The Cotati City Council on Tuesday night is poised to decide if it will place a permanent extension of its 1-cent sales tax that funds city services on the November ballot.

Six years ago, voters in Sonoma County’s smallest city approved the highest sales tax hike to help fund Cotati’s police department, as well as make public infrastructure improvements. The sales tax generates about $2.3 million per year, according to City Manager Damien O’Bid.

Measure G passed in June 2014 with 53% support — a margin of 114 votes in the city of 7,500 people. It expanded a half-cent sales tax that voters approved with 60% support in 2010.

Measure G is set to expire in 2023. If approved by the City Council for the upcoming election, the extension would require a simple majority among voters to pass. If passed in November, the sales tax would remain in place until repealed by voters.

To participate or listen to the virtual City Council meeting on Tuesday at 7 p.m., visit: http://cotaticityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine