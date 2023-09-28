The city of Cotati, on Sunday, will begin using Cotati Alerts to release emergency and community messages.

In order to receive alerts from the city and its law enforcement and fire agencies, residents must sign up for the new service, which will replace Nixle.

This is the final week the City of Cotati and Cotati Police Department will be using Nixle for alerts. Please sign up... Posted by Cotati Police Department on Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Individuals can register for the new service at cotati-ca.myfreealerts.com.

Residents then decide whether to receive phone calls, text messages, or emails when they are notified regarding emergency alerts, general and police notifications, recreation events and construction.

