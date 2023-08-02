Cotati’s only tattoo studio adds art gallery to space

The goal of the event is for people to know and learn about the space while also connecting creative people to one another. The event is also family-friendly.

Redtail Tattoo Gallery and Studio will have an inaugural art show with the theme being “Birds of Prey.” The show will feature over 30 artists from the Bay Area and beyond showing off their paintings, sculptures and jewelry. The first show partners with Redbud Resource Group , a local nonprofit that is a women- run Indigenous organization.

“The theme of ‘Birds of Prey’ I think is really about sort of like a view from above and a little bit separated from just the normal grounded creatures,” said studio owner Evan Wilson. “And sort of you're getting a bird's eye view with a predator lens where you're kind of able to see a lot more and it really resonates to this area and kind of where the shop is, all of the birds of prey that exist in these hills, getting kind of a view from above.”

Wilson and his wife, Isabel Solomon, officially opened the tattoo part of the studio on July 19 and have been steadily seeing clients, and the studio part of the space has been in the works since the two took over the spot in April. Wilson said the two have been, “putting all the pieces together over the last couple of months.”

He added that he’s always had a goal of creating a multifaceted creative space.

“And then building the space, I realized that was something that really started 15 years ago, in college, when me and one of my best friends and my now wife, and all of our people started putting art and music events together,” Wilson said, who is originally from Davis and is now living in Cotati.

Wilson is a painter, calligrapher, muralist and of course, a tattoo artist. Other local tattoo artists from Sebastopol’s Hidden Coast Tattoo and Petaluma Tattoo will also be at the event where people in the community can just stop by and hang out.

“We're keeping it pretty, pretty relaxed. And we're also keeping it super family-friendly. So we want to make sure that like, people feel comfortable bringing kids through and all that,” Wilson said.

The goal of the event is for people to know and learn about the space while also connecting creative people to one another.

“It goes beyond just hanging some art on the wall,” Wilson said of the event. “Sonoma County has Red Tails kind of everywhere, and sort of the idea of, of connecting the shot to the space, and having this first show be all about everybody's interpretation of this idea, you know, because to me, it's birds of prey are free and powerful and have a magic to them. So we want to celebrate that with our first show.”

The first show partners with Redbud Resource Group, a local nonprofit that is a women- run Indigenous organization. It was important to Wilson and Solomon to honor the space that used Indigenous.

“They do a lot of education and outreach to talk about Indigenous rights and social justice work,” Wilson said. “And so a portion of every show’s proceeds of the gallery is going to be going towards the nonprofit that we're paired with, for that show.”

The space is both the only tattoo studio and the only art gallery in Cotati.

“It's really important to feel part of the community for both of us and to build something together has been really exciting. And I think we're both just really looking forward to seeing how it turns out,” Solomon said.

The owners are hoping to produce four to six shows a year.