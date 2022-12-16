Inside Cotati’s lone post office, clerk Sarath Seth-Luehs wore sparkly reindeer ears and a smile as she greeted customers who dashed in Thursday to mail stacks of packages amid the typical holiday hurry.

The Arturo L. Ibleto Post Office Building where Seth-Luehs works was recently ranked the No. 1 post office in the western U.S. — and the third in the nation — for its cleanliness and efficiency, but also for its chipper staff and welcoming environment.

“We try to read the minds of our customers,” Seth-Luehs, the office’s lead clerk, said with a laugh. “We try to educate them and help them understand what they need.”

The Cotati office received high rankings by secret shoppers who examine the office’s services each year. It received no less than a 100% rating in 42 different surveys in the last five years, , said Justin Hastings, corporate communications for the U.S Postal Service.

The post office has sat in the top five for the last couple years, Hastings said, but this marked its first time at No. 1.

Seth-Luehs and her co-worker, Rosie Gonzalez, round out the office’s dynamic duo. They typically work beyond the office’s 5 p.m. Monday to Friday closing time throughout the holidays to sort the thousands of letters and hundreds of packages.When that’s done, they still manage to stock the office’s lobby so it’s ready for the next morning.

“We don’t know how to sit still,” said Seth-Luehs, who’s worked for the Cotati office for 15 years.

Inside the postal office Thursday, Seth-Luehs and Gonzalez welcomed anxious customers with ease. It was second nature.

“When you like what you do, it comes naturally,” said Gonzalez, 48.

So far this holiday season, the office’s busiest days — Mondays and Fridays — have seen between 100 and 200 customers. But last year was busier, she said.

“More people are coming together in-person for the holiday this year,” Seth-Luehs said.

Secret shoppers rate a post office’s cleanliness, whether its lobby is stocked, the quality of its U.S. flag outside and how long it took for customers to wait in line, among other qualifications.

Despite the office typically having a long line, Seth-Luehs said they make time to educate customers on their products, how they can save money on shipment, and what kinds of things that can and cannot be mailed.

“People try to ship wine out all the time,” Seth-Luehs said with a laugh. “Most people don’t know that we can’t ship that. Education is important. If people understand our policies and products, it makes our lines go fast.”

Ana Czajkowski, 65, of Cotati, has used her local post office for the last 21 years. She gasped with joy when she heard the post office was rated No. 1.

“They deserve it,” she said. “They take their time to help you, they joke around and are patient. They make you feel seen.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.