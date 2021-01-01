Coughing, sneezing, vomiting: Visibly ill people aren't being kept off planes

Before boarding a flight from Orlando, Florida, to Los Angeles, Isaias Hernandez filled out a health checklist provided by United Airlines, asserting that he had not been diagnosed with COVID-19 and had not shown any of the disease's symptoms in the previous two weeks.

But during the flight, the 69-year-old Angeleno collapsed. Three passengers gave him CPR for nearly an hour in the aisle of the plane, and the flight was diverted to Louisiana, where Hernandez was pronounced dead. The coroner's report listed the cause as "acute respiratory failure, COVID-19."

The Dec. 14 incident illustrates the deficiencies in the systems that are meant to prevent people from bringing the coronavirus aboard commercial flights and potentially spreading it to the people packed in around them. And it happened as holiday air travel ramped up. In the days surrounding Christmas, more than a million passengers boarded planes almost daily, reaching 1.3 million last Sunday — the most since March.

U.S. airlines boast layers of protocols intended to protect passengers from the virus, including the increased cleaning of plane cabins and a requirement that passengers wear face coverings except when eating or drinking. Nearly all of them also require passengers to fill out a health declaration before boarding. But the only repercussion for lying on the declaration or refusing to wear a mask on the plane is getting banned from the airline, if caught.

How often people with COVID-19 board planes is impossible to know.

Federal regulations require airline pilots to report to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention any deaths or illnesses aboard interstate and international flights, and in March, the CDC updated its guidance reminding pilots of that duty. But on Thursday, the CDC told The Times that it does not keep track of the pilots' reports. The U.S. Transportation Department and the Federal Aviation Administration said they don't keep track of COVID-19 cases on planes either.

Flight attendants are asked to be on the lookout for symptoms — coughing, sneezing, high body temperature — but airline representatives say they can't evaluate every passenger.

Only a few airlines, such as Avianca and Frontier, take the temperature of each passenger before boarding.

Some U.S. airports, including Los Angeles International Airport, take the extra step of using thermal cameras to gauge people's temperatures as they enter the terminal, but fliers are allowed to opt out.

The CDC launched an enhanced screening program last January for international passengers arriving to the U.S. from certain countries with widespread transmission of the virus. But it ended the program in November, concluding that the effort failed, partly because COVID-19 has too many symptoms that are also common to other illnesses; travelers could mask their symptoms to avoid detection; and even travelers with no symptoms can still carry and spread the virus.

What is needed, passenger rights advocates, flight attendant unions and academics say, is for the U.S. Department of Transportation to adopt uniform standards for airline safety, including a mask mandate that is enforced with steep fines. They also call on the federal agency to put more resources into contact tracing of known cases and improved access to quick and reliable COVID-19 tests that passengers can take before a flight.

"Without health security rules by (the Transportation Department), air travel will continue to spread COVID," said Paul Hudson, president of Flyersrights.org, an airline passenger rights group with more than 60,000 members.

The Trump administration has been reluctant to impose airline screening and safety requirements, opting instead to let each carrier and airport create and enforce their own individual policies.

"Unless that message is coming from the top, it's really hard to take action," said Jan L. Jones, a professor of hospitality and tourism at the University of New Haven.

The tragedy on the Dec. 14 United Airlines flight was only the latest reported incident in which a passenger boarded a plane despite showing COVID-19 symptoms or testing positive for the coronavirus.

In late November, a Hawaii couple who tested positive for the virus were told to isolate in San Francisco but instead boarded a plane to Kauai, where they were arrested on suspicion of reckless endangerment, police said.

Several other incidents involving passengers who showed COVID-19 symptoms on flights have been reported to an aviation safety reporting database operated by NASA. The reports in the database are filed anonymously by pilots and flight attendants, with the exact dates and airlines' names omitted to protect the tipsters' privacy.