Could a third generation of Currys reach NBA?

He’s 3 years old and likes pizza and blows into a harmonica and kicks a basketball. He’s cute, got a nice smile and sure as heck looks a lot like his old man. So what, you may ask? He’s a toddler. It’s what they do. Yet, the first 14 videos I saw of this toddler on the internet attracted 8,812,000 views.

Sunday was Father’s Day and that number is sure to climb. Probably be a video of him mouthing “Worriers” to his dad. This is what happens when you are Canon Curry, Steph’s son, when your very existence triggers a dream every Warriors’ fan is having.

Canon Curry could be the first grandchild in sports history to follow grandpa and dad and star professionally, in this case the NBA. Many famous father-son combinations exist but never a father-son-grandson linkage.

Dell Curry, grandpa, is the second leading scorer in Charlotte Hornets history, also second in 3-pointers made. He was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year for the 1993-94 season. He was Utah’s first-round draft pick, a second-team NCAA All-American in college. He played 16 years in the NBA.

Steph Curry is the son. If you don’t know what’s his deal, I must interview you immediately because you need to tell me what it was like to be frozen, how cryonics works and did you happen to talk to Ted Williams.

Canon, who turns 4 on July 2, made everyone’s head spin when one of the videos saw him dribble a basketball with each hand at the same time. Now this truly amazes all parents because the typical 3-year-old dribbles but usually from a sippy cup. Manual dexterity, for that page, is spending hours locating a thumb.

Still, this double-dribble could be seen as excessive and unnecessary fantasy projection, given the fact Canon can’t even dunk a doughnut, much less a basketball. And it might have stayed that way if it wasn’t for the Euro step.

The Euro step, popularized by those across The Pond, is an exaggerated foot placement that if done fast enough, cleverly allows the ball handler to evade a defender.

On a video Canon wobbles to the left and to the right while uttering “Euro step.” 3-year-olds don’t say “Euro step” any more than they say “Hey, How About Some Extra Tzatziki On That Gyro?”

Canon Curry is known because his mom, Ayesha, has 7.7 million social media followers who have seen still pictures or videos of this little guy since he came into this world weighing six pounds, seven ounces. Without a doubt mom and dad shower their son with love and affection and pride. The videos show a mom giggling as much as her son.

The Currys are open parents. Whereas as other celebrities, sports or otherwise, find the public eye to be intrusive, Canon is on the court pre-game, post-game, at practice. Dribbling, hugging, running into dad’s arms, the kid is displaying one of his father’s most noticeable characteristics - energy.

The Currys embrace the vastness of the internet public. They are welcoming people into their lives. It is refreshing and it mirrors their personalities. Even when a team loses to Steph’s long-range jumpers, there’s admiration there. No one has the range, accuracy and dodginess like Curry. As well as the stamina. There’s never been an athlete in the four major sports who’s in better aerobic shape than Curry.

So how could one not dream of the year 2039? “Folks, Canon buries another 3-pointer!” Dell will be 72 and Steph 49, probably retired. And people will look for comparisons to the Currys but there won’t be any.

Bobby and Barry Bonds, Dale Sr. and Dale Jr. Earnhardt, Brett and Bobby Hull can start the conversation. Richard and Lee Petty and Archie, Eli and Peyton Manning will extend it. Calvin and Grant Hill are worth a few words, as well as the Nortons, Ken Sr. and Ken Jr. Warriors fans will mention Mychal and Klay Thompson.

But that’s as far as the apples fall from the tree.

It is fair to say that maybe Canon won’t become a NBA superstar. Maybe by the age of 5 Canon will find meaning playing with Tonka Trucks. Maybe all those cat videos will start him on his way to Dr. Canon, Who Talks To The Animals.

“Do you think he knows what he’s doing?” a questioner asked dad in one of the videos.

“We’re going to get there eventually,” Steph responded.

Is Canon just having fun, a toddler loving basketball with no end game? Or, even now, at such a young age, is subconsciously tracking his path to the NBA? Steph left it open to interpretation.

The “Sporting News” played with the possibility in this response: “The 2039 Three-Point Champion!”

Anyone who knows the Currys does not see dad demanding Canon do crunches at 5. One video has Canon volunteering to do sit ups by raising his legs up. It’s cute and innocent with no disembodied voice correcting.

The only person Steph Curry has driven hard and to the breaking point is himself. His son will see that. Probably already has. Whether Canon finds that of interest remains to be seen. Steph knows well the power of self-determination and recognizes it in others, or the lack of same.

Maybe Canon doing his funky Euro Step and dribbling two basketballs at once hints at his future. If it is, we should know Canon already had started his basketball journey.

Canon was premature. He was born a month early. There you have it. Like his dad’s jumper, Canon instinctively had an quick release.

