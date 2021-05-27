'Couldn't stay quiet': Capitol officer’s mom wants Jan. 6 probe

WASHINGTON — Brian Sicknick's family wants to uncover every detail about the Jan. 6 insurrection by pro-Trump rioters, when the Capitol Police officer collapsed and later died. They can't understand why lawmakers do not.

Sicknick was one of the on-duty officers badly outnumbered by the mob who stormed the building, smashing windows and breaking through barriers. He was sprayed with a chemical, collapsed and later had a stroke and died. Two other officers took their own lives in the days afterward, and dozens more were hurt — including one officer who had a heart attack and others who suffered traumatic brain injuries and permanent disabilities. Some may never return to the job.

“He was just there for our country,” his mother Gladys said. “He just was doing his job and he got caught up. It’s very sad."

Gladys Sicknick, mother of the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, arrives at the office of Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, May 27, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

She and his girlfriend Sandra Garza made an extraordinary push Thursday with Republican lawmakers who are likely to vote down the creation of an independent commission to investigate the deadly siege by President Donald Trump’s supporters, meeting with several senators though the effort is likely doomed.

“I'm usually staying in the background,” Gladys Sicknick said. “I couldn’t stay quiet anymore.”

The Capitol Police are caught in the middle of a political firestorm involving the lawmakers they are sworn to protect. Congressional leaders are fighting over security, money, leadership and staffing at the police force following the failure of the Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies to prepare for and hold back the massive mob in the most violent domestic attack on Congress in history.

The House last week narrowly approved $1.9 billion to bolster security at the Capitol, with Democrats pushing past Republican opposition to harden the complex with retractable fencing and a quick-response force. And the House approved the commission to investigate the deadly siege.

But Senate Republicans on Thursday were ready to deploy the filibuster to block the commission, shattering chances for a bipartisan probe of the deadly assault. Most Republicans oppose the bill that would establish a commission to investigate the attack by Trump supporters in a failed attempt to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s election, part of a growing trend in the GOP to diminish the violence and horror of the day.

Gladys Sicknick, left, mother of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died from injuries sustained during the Jan. 6 mob attack on Congress, leaves a meeting with Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin after advocating for creation of an independent commission to investigate the assault, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, May 27, 2021. She is escorted by Harry Dunn, center, a U.S. Capitol Police officer who faced the rioters on Jan. 6. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

There have been several oversight hearings, largely focusing on law enforcement failures. The top watchdog for the department testified recently that the police force needed a “cultural change," pointing to inadequate training and outdated weaponry as among several urgent problems facing the force. A nationwide search is underway for a permanent police chief. The department’s acting chief, Yogananda Pittman, was in charge of intelligence when the riot occurred and has faced a vote of no confidence from her own officers.

For Sicknick's girlfriend, Garza, it's been an excruciating time. She and Gladys Sicknick were joined at the Capitol on Thursday by a Capitol police officer and a Metropolitan police officer, both of whom have spoken out publicly about the day, and former Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock of Virginia.

“It's very obvious that this was not a peaceful day,” Garza said. “Police officers were being attacked."

Garza also spoke of how some celebrated the medical examiner's ruling in her boyfriend's death that found he suffered a stroke and died from natural causes. Two men have been charged with assaulting Sicknick and another officer, and the U.S. Capitol Police said that the agency accepted the medical examiner’s findings but that the ruling didn’t change the fact that Sicknick had died in the line of duty.

An American flag flies at half-staff in remembrance of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick above the Capitol Building in Washington, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Sicknick died from injuries sustained as President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

“It was very hard to deal with the ambiguity of not knowing what happened to Brian,” Garza said. “It was also very hard to know that his last moments on earth were dealing with what he had to deal with.”