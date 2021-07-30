Council to consider Broadway lane changes

The Sonoma City Council is scheduled Monday to revisit a plan to restripe the Broadway thoroughfare in an effort to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

A proposed brush-up for Broadway’s lanes has been in the cards for more than a year, as Caltrans, the state highway agency, had offered to complete the work as part of its planned Highway 12 revitalization work taking place through 2021.

Talk of narrowing the four-vehicle lanes down to three in an effort to widen bike lanes was put on pause in 2020 after some community members voiced their resistance to such a change to Broadway, often described as the “gateway” to Sonoma. However, after a pedestrian was injured and her dog killed in an April 17 collision in the Broadway crosswalk at Andrieux Street, bike and pedestrian safety took on new urgency and on June 7 the council reopened discussions on improving Broadway between MacArthur and Napa streets.

Among the proposals under consideration include reducing the pedestrian crossing distance on Broadway, from 60 to 38 feet, between MacArthur and McDonell streets by reducing the number of lanes. Two northbound lanes would remain between McDonell and Napa to accommodate the heavier traffic flow toward the downtown. In this configuration, the pedestrian crossing in the stretch from McDonell to Napa streets would go from 70 to 48 feet.

City staff are also presenting two options for bike lane improvements on Broadway: Option A places “buffered” bike lanes between street parking and vehicular traffic; option B places bike lanes between street parking and the sidewalk.

The estimated cost to the City of Sonoma for the restriping is between $41,700 and $43,200, according to the city staff report.

The Monday meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Council Chambers, 177 First St. W. Visit sonomacity.org.