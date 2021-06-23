Subscribe

Counterfeit $100 bills reported in Lakeport

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
Lakeport police said Tuesday that two farmers’ market vendors have reported receiving counterfeit $100 bills.

Police officials are warning consumers about the bills and asking them to be on the lookout for two suspects who have been identified.

The suspects are described as a medium-complected man in his 30s wearing a gray tank top and gray sweatpants, with two lines tattooed under his right eye; and, a light-complected woman with one or more missing front teeth and an A-line hairstyle. Police said she was wearing a white and blue-colored sundress.

If you see the suspects or discover counterfeit bills, Lakeport police ask that you tell them or your nearest law enforcement jurisdiction. You can reach them by texting TIP LAKEPORT followed by your message, to 888777.

