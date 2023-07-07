Heart disease has been the #1 cause of death in the United States since 1950.

Coronary heart disease, referring to damaged major blood vessels within the heart, is commonly caused by plaque buildup that narrows arteries and restricts blood flow. Lifestyle and genetics are major factors determining the likelihood of coronary heart disease; treatments range from lifestyle changes to surgery. American men in the last decade were twice as likely to die from heart disease than women, according to CDC data.

Stacker investigated the counties with the highest heart disease rates in California using data from the CDC. Keep reading to see if your county is among those with the highest rate of heart disease in your home state.

#25. Lassen

Canva

- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 6.9%

#24. Imperial

Canva

- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 6.9%

#23. Butte

Canva

- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 7.0%

#22. Colusa

Canva

- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 7.0%

#21. El Dorado

Canva

- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 7.2%

#20. Madera

Canva

- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 7.2%

#19. Humboldt

Canva

- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 7.4%

#18. Glenn

CL Shebley // Shutterstock

- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 7.6%

#17. Shasta

Canva

- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 7.9%

#16. Nevada

Canva

- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.1%

#15. Inyo

Canva

- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.1%

#14. Del Norte

Canva

- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.2%

#13. Alpine

Canva

- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.2%

#12. Tuolumne

StephanieFarrell // Shutterstock

- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.4%

#11. Amador

Canva

- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.6%

#10. Mendocino

Canva

- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.6%

#9. Tehama

Canva

- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.6%

#8. Plumas

Canva

- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 9.1%

#7. Calaveras

Canva

- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 9.2%

#6. Lake

Canva

- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 9.2%

#5. Mariposa

Canva

- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 9.3%

#4. Sierra

Canva

- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 9.4%

#3. Siskiyou

Canva

- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 9.5%

#2. Modoc

Canva

- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 10.1%

#1. Trinity

Gibson Outdoor Photo // Shutterstock

- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 10.8%