Counties with the highest unemployment in California

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, though experts' views on a potential recession are mixed. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2007-2009—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of April 2023, national unemployment is at 3.4%, with little change from March. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.9% in South Dakota to 5.4% in Nevada.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rates in California using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Counties are ranked by their preliminary unemployment rate in March 2023, with initial ties broken by the number of unemployed people within that county, though some ties may remain.

#50. Placer County

- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

--- 1 month change: No change

--- 1 year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

- Total labor force: 196,609 people (7,286 unemployed)



#49. San Diego County

- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

--- 1 month change: No change

--- 1 year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

- Total labor force: 1.6 million people (59,400 unemployed)



#48. Alameda County

- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

--- 1 month change: No change

--- 1 year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

- Total labor force: 832,887 people (31,417 unemployed)



#47. Inyo County

- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

--- 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

--- 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

- Total labor force: 8,380 people (323 unemployed)



#46. Mono County

- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

--- 1 month change: No change

--- 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

- Total labor force: 8,898 people (346 unemployed)



#45. Ventura County

- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

--- 1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

--- 1 year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

- Total labor force: 418,894 people (16,934 unemployed)



#44. Contra Costa County

- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

--- 1 month change: No change

--- 1 year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

- Total labor force: 555,946 people (22,055 unemployed)



#43. El Dorado County

- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

--- 1 month change: No change

--- 1 year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

- Total labor force: 94,745 people (3,889 unemployed)



#42. Nevada County

- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.2%

--- 1 month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

--- 1 year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

- Total labor force: 48,762 people (2,037 unemployed)



#41. Santa Barbara County

- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.5%

--- 1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

--- 1 year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

- Total labor force: 226,007 people (10,188 unemployed)



#40. Sacramento County

- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.5%

--- 1 month change: No change

--- 1 year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

- Total labor force: 738,756 people (33,498 unemployed)



#39. San Bernardino County

- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.5%

--- 1 month change: No change

--- 1 year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

- Total labor force: 1.0 million people (45,784 unemployed)



#38. Calaveras County

- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.6%

--- 1 month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

--- 1 year change: Up 0.7 percentage points

- Total labor force: 22,512 people (1,041 unemployed)



#37. Riverside County

- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.6%

--- 1 month change: No change

--- 1 year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

- Total labor force: 1.2 million people (52,966 unemployed)



#36. Humboldt County

- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.7%

--- 1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

--- 1 year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

- Total labor force: 60,472 people (2,843 unemployed)



#35. Solano County

- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.8%

--- 1 month change: No change

--- 1 year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

- Total labor force: 203,844 people (9,807 unemployed)



#34. Los Angeles County

- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5%

--- 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

--- 1 year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

- Total labor force: 5.0 million people (251,121 unemployed)

