Grammy-nominated country music star Jimmy Allen will appear at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens in Santa Rosa in May to kick off festivities surrounding the 2023 Kentucky Derby, the winery said in a news release earlier this month.

The May 5 concert precedes a massive watch party for the 149th Run for the Roses on May 6.

Allen, whose hits include “Down Home,” “Make Me Want To,” and "Freedom Was A Highway,“ will appear with special guest William Beckmann the night before what the winery described in a March 16 statement as the largest Kentucky Derby watch party on the West Coast.

It is the second year Kendall-Jackson, the “preferred wine” of the annual horse race, is hosting such an event.

In 2021, the family-owned wine company announced a four-year partnership with the Kentucky Derby, making Kendall-Jackson one of the “preferred wines” of the Derby, along with Windsor-based La Crema. Wines from Kendall-Jackson and La Crema are poured at all Churchill Downs Racetrack events through 2024.

Event proceeds from the weekend will benefit Farm to Pantry, a Healdsburg nonprofit organization providing fresh, locally grown produce to those in need.

At the May 5 concert, local food trucks will be serving up Southern cuisine along with wines from the Jackson Family Wines’ portfolio of Sonoma County wines and beer and ciders from Santa Rosa-based Seismic Brewing Co. and Sonoma County’s very own Golden State Cider.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

On race day, the winery will welcome more than 1,000 people dressed in Derby attire for a full day of festivities, including watching the annual event on a big-screen TV.

In addition to the horse race, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in fashion contests, have a custom Derby-inspired hat made on site, and enjoy Southern cuisine paired with Kendall-Jackson wines.

Young & Yonder Spirits, an artisan craft distillery from Healdsburg, will be serving Iconic Mint Juleps and showcasing their Straight Bourbon Whiskey in signature cocktails.

Small bites from various local restaurants will also be provided.

Additional entertainment will include betting tips from online horse-betting app Twin Spires, as well as a raffle and live music.

The May 6 event runs from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

General admission to the May 5 concert costs $100 and VIP tickets cost $150. Tickets to the Derby party the following day cost $150.

Tickets are available at bit.ly/3TWiRwt.

