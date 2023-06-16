Admission: Single-day general admission is $109 - $115 (with Saturday being the only day at the higher price).

When: Through Sunday, June 18. Gates open at noon. Music starts at 1 p.m. Festival closes after the last act each day. Closing times are 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Country Summer, Sonoma County’s homegrown music festival for those who like a little steel guitar in the mix, opened Friday at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa for three days of live music on two stages, drawing an opening-day crowd of roughly 8,000.

Despite some pre-festival online comments dismissing Friday’s headliner — the current lineup of legendary Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd — as no more than a tribute band, die-hard fan Gabe Stirnus, 43, of Windsor, argued otherwise.

“I don’t care,” said Stirnus, who has seen the band in concert before, in recent years. “There’s still a family connection, with Johnny Van Zant playing his brother’s music.”

Scheduled to go onstage as the last act of the opening day, the band is now led by Johnny Van Zant, the younger brother of Lynyrd Skynyrd co-founder and lead vocalist Ronnie Van Zant, who died in a plane crash in Mississippi in 1977 along with guitarist Steve Gaines and backup vocalist Cassie Gaines.

The Country Summer Music Festival in Santa Rosa is underway (with some rock tunes thrown in, @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/giYdFRxA80 — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) June 16, 2023

All the original members of Lynyrd Skynyrd are now deceased. Gary Rossington, the last original member of the band, died March 5, 2023. In April, the band released a statement saying they will continue touring, despite Rossington’s death.

“When our kids were born, it became a family tradition for Gabe to wear his Lynyrd Skynyrd hat to the concerts,” said Stirnus’ wife, Veronica, Friday.

Some of the band’s longtime fans still looked forward to hearing Lynyrd Skynyrd classics like “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Free Bird” Friday.

“All the original members have passed away, but the songs live on forever,” said Patrick Macauley, 60, of Windsor.

The festival presents big names and rising stars on its main Chevy Silverado Stage, plus local and regional acts on the smaller Redwood Credit Union Community Stage.

As fans have known for decades, country musicians started rocking out ages ago, as Josh Gracin demonstrated, singing his down-home vocals backed by his hard-rocking band.

In the early afternoon, the former Marine and 2003 “American Idol” finalist took the main stage, rocking through several numbers before singing the first song he ever recorded, “Stay With Me.”

He was followed by singer-songwriter Tenille Townes, who captured the mood of the afternoon by shouting from the stage, “I can’t get over this sunshine!”

Country Summer always attracts a crowd of young women fans whose wardrobe for the festival includes cowboy hats and cowboy boots, out to enjoy the irresistible combination of sunshine and live country music. Among them Friday were two teenage sisters attending Country Summer for the first time.

“It’s like everyone my age listens to rap, but I like country because it’s slower and I can sing to it,” said Madeline Munsell, 16, of Geyserville.

“I like the vibe, and the people that it brings,” said Madeline’s younger sister, Callan Munsell, 14.

As always, the festival offers long rows of concessions, with food ranging from standard fare like corn dogs and kettle corn to more exotic items like Korean beef protein bowls. The are standard french fries, but also variations like Chili Cheese Pigglys and Bacon Rileys.

For beverages, beyond the usual sodas, lemonade and beer, Jack Daniels whiskey has its own booth.

The mood of the day was good-natured, with bystanders cheering a guy who tried the festival’s bull-riding machine and continuing their cheers even after he was thrown.

Saturday’s headline act is Eric Church. A three-time Country Music Association and six-time Academy of Country Music award winner, Church had been scheduled to headline Country Summer Music Festival in 2020 and 2021, before the events were postponed due to COVID.

Sunday’s headliner is the Brothers Osborne. The sibling duo recently won a Grammy Award for best country duo or group performance.

For tickets to the festival, visit countrysummer.com or call 800-514-3849 to order by phone.

Country Summer is a collaboration between Impact Entertainment and Amaturo Sonoma Media Group, local owner of Froggy 92.9 FM and eight other radio stations serving Sonoma County.

For updates on Country Summer, check facebook.com/countrysummer, twitter.com/countrysummerca or instagram.com/countrysummerca.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.