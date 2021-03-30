Country Summer Music Festival postponed until 2022

The Country Summer Music Festival, last held at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa in 2019, has been postponed again, until June 17-19, 2022.

Festival producers announced the decision Tuesday, citing continued caution over COVID-19 and guidance on live events from local and state officials.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking. We are so disappointed, but we are supremely confident that this is absolutely the right decision,” said Jim Murphy, vice president of programming and operations for the Amaturo Sonoma Media Group. “There are too many uncertainties.”

Producers of other major music festivals including BottleRock, which drew 120,000 fans over three days to the Napa Valley Expo fairgrounds in downtown Napa in 2019, are watching changes in virus-inspired restrictions closely in anticipation of being able to stage large shows in coming months.

A BottleRock spokesperson said the festival remains scheduled for Sept. 3-5, 2021.

After struggling seven months to advance from the bottom of the state’s four-part reopening plan, recent success curtailing spread of COVID-19 puts the county on the brink of moving ahead.

Pending a state review Tuesday, Sonoma County could qualify to move from the red to the orange tier, characterized by a moderate level of COVID-19 spread, on April 13.

The public health policies and procedures for the next part of the lingering pandemic are taking shape. Last week, state Sen. Mike McGuire said state health officials soon would be releasing guidelines on such things as summer camps, community events and festivals.

In 2019, Santa Rosa’s Country Summer attracted more than 30,000 fans from across five countries. The size of the event poses potential problems, with the immediate future of mass gatherings still in question.

“We just can’t wait to bring live country music back to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds,” Murphy added. “To think that by next year, it will have been three years between Country Summer Music Festivals is something we never could have anticipated.”

Amaturo Sonoma Media Group, local owner of Froggy 92.9 and other radio stations serving Sonoma County, coproduces the festival with Impact Entertainment.

Country Summer, held annually from 2014 to 2019, features more than 20 performers on two stages, with nationally known country music stars and up-and-coming artists. At Country Summer 2019, Tim McGraw sold out. The intended headliners for 2020 were Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini and Chris Young.

The producers are working on the 2022 entertainment lineup, which will be announced as soon as it is finalized.

Current ticket holders will automatically have their existing tickets rolled over to the 2022 dates. Once the 2022 entertainment lineup is announced, ticket holders will have an opportunity for exchanges and refunds.

For information and updates, visit countrysummer.com, follow Country Summer on social media, email info@countrysummer.com or call 800-514-3849.

Since the last festival, County Summer has lost one of its co-founders to the coronavirus pandemic. Alan Jacoby died Feb. 2 due to COVID-19.

Jacoby lived and died in Gainesville, Georgia, was executive producer of Impact Entertainment and had more than 30 years of experience producing sports and entertainment events nationwide. He also had served as executive producer of Country Summer since it began in 2014.

“Alan and our Froggy 92.9 team were acquainted in the summer of 2013 when Impact brought Florida Georgia Line to the Sonoma County Fair,” Murphy said in a statement released at the time of Jacoby’s death.

“After working together on that show, he approached us about teaming up to bring an annual, world- class country music festival to Sonoma County,” Murphy added.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.