County begins process to reopen Joe Rodota Trail
Cleanup has begun on the Joe Rodota Trail just days after a U.S. federal judge lifted the ban preventing Sonoma County from clearing two homeless encampments along the popular recreation site.
By 10:30 a.m. Monday, the trail segment east of Roseland Avenue was clear of encampments, and little evidence of them remained. Park officials had moved sections of fence that previously had left space for encampments into a line parallel with the trail.
Sonoma county employees visited the trail over the weekend to offer shelter placements to the remaining people camping there, said Paul Gullixson, the county’s communications manager.
Crews are expected to clean the trail — a process that includes removing garbage and washing sidewalks — Monday and Tuesday, with the aim of reopening the trail by the end of the week, Gullixson said.
He added that fencing will remain along the trail, and Sonoma County Regional Parks will patrol it after it reopens to discourage anyone from camping there.
“We want to emphasize that this is a public access area and not a site for camping,” said Gullixson.
