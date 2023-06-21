Downtown Guerneville is set to get updated sidewalks and lighting later this year as part of a $1 million county project.

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on June 15 approved a project to improve sidewalks and pedestrian safety in Guerneville, according to a statement from the county, which will contribute $1.07 million for the project.

The project will fulfill sidewalk requirements set by the Americans with Disabilities Act and will include extended and updated sidewalks, additional lighting and pedestrian crossing devices. The safety beacons will be installed at the Mill Street and Church Street intersections, which currently are only equipped with crosswalks.

The perimeters of the project will begin at the intersection at River Road before River Inn Grill and extend to Brookside Lane, the intersection just past the Safeway shopping center.

All improvements will take place on Main Street, which encompasses the downtown Guerneville portion of Highway 116, also known as River Road.

“We are excited to see downtown Guerneville receive much-needed safety improvements along Highway 116, a route often used to get to the coast,” said Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, who serves the district including Guerneville and the Sonoma Coast, in the announcement. “These features will increase pedestrian safety and reduce the need for maintenance on outdated infrastructure.”

One of the notable differences will be the removal and replacement of the cast-iron pole streetlights that currently line Main Street. Because the original fixtures are no longer produced and function on wiring that require frequent repairs, the project will replace them entirely with the new lighting improvements.

The California Department of Transportation will lead the project and will begin advertising the project to bidders.

The installation is set to begin later this year, according to the county.