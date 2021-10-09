Sonoma County nears major pandemic milestones: 400 COVID-19 deaths, 40,000 infections and 1 million coronavirus tests

Even with the deadly summer surge of COVID-19 now in the rearview mirror, Sonoma County was approaching three sobering milestones that continue to illustrate the local impact of the historic pandemic.

By Saturday, the county will have officially reached 40,000 infections and 1 million total COVID-19 tests since the pandemic started in March 2020. The county has likely already surpassed 400 total coronavirus-related deaths, though the official tally is currently 398.

COVID-19 fatalities officially reported by the county often lag the actual date of death by several days or even weeks.

“It has been a very long haul for the past 18 months,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer. “I remember in late May, early June when we thought that we were coming out of the pandemic, and yet we had a new variant...and we had another surge.”

Mase said the pandemic continues to be largely driven by unvaccinated individuals, with 15% of local residents eligible still unvaccinated. “While our case rate continues to decline, there's no doubt we’d come down a lot faster if more people were vaccinated,” she said.

This week, health officials reported two COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, six on Wednesday and then another two on Friday, bringing the total to 398. Officials said deaths and severe illnesses are occurring increasingly among younger, unvaccinated individuals. Vaccinated individuals who succumb to the virus tend to be older, officials said.

According to the county’s epidemiology team, since June 1 the average age of unvaccinated county residents who have died of COVID-19 is 60. For vaccinated residents who die after contracting the virus, the average age is 77.

The most recent deaths include an unvaccinated man between 18 and 30 who died in a hospital on Sept. 20, and an unvaccinated woman between 30 and 40 who died at a local hospital on Oct. 1.

During a COVID-19 press conference Friday, public health officials pointed to encouraging signs that the pandemic is waning and outlined a “plan for transition” that will hopefully lead to the lifting of the county’s indoor mask rule by early January.

The plan, unveiled Thursday and endorsed by a number of Bay Area health officials, establishes several bench marks that must be met before local mask rules can be lifted.

They include a continued decrease in virus transmission, achieving a vaccination rate equal to 80% of total population (not just eligible) and keeping COVID-19 hospitalizations low and manageable.

Officials said Friday that hitting the 80% threshold would be difficult, even if the federal government authorizes the emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine for 5-to-11-year-olds. Public health experts concede that some who have yet to be vaccinated are not only hesitant but staunchly opposed.

“Even if 100% of 5-to-11-year-olds were fully vaccinated, we would still need about 20,000 more people from the currently eligible age groups to become fully vaccinated,” said Kathryn Pack, health program manager of the county’s epidemiology team.

Mase said under the Bay Area health officers’ plan, the 80% requirement can be bypassed eight weeks after the federal government gives emergency authorization for the use of a COVID-19 vaccine for those 5 to 11 years old.

Solano County is the only county that did not adopt the guidelines for lifting the indoor mask rule. It was the only county in the Bay Area that did not implement such a rule during the summer.

During the press conference, local health officials were asked to respond a claim that the mask rule, reinstated by Bay Area health officials in early August, had no effect on reducing case rates.

Pack said that while transmission rates trended similarly in both Sonoma and Solano counties, the East Bay county’s case rate was higher than that of Sonoma County. “At the peak of the surge, Sonoma County’s case rate did not reach the height that was seen in Solano and there remains to be a gap in case rates,” Pack said.

