County officials urge schools to continue to follow guidance in reopening plans

Just because school districts in Sonoma County can immediately open for in-person instruction for transitional kindergarten through 12th grade without the county having approved their COVID-19 safety plan does not mean they should, health and education officials said in a public forum Wednesday.

Sonoma County’s move into the red tier after months of being mired in the most restrictive purple tier lifted the requirement that schools and districts must have their safety plan approved by the Sonoma County Department of Health Services. But with many plans already under review and in some cases approved, county officials recommended that districts stay the course and have those plans accepted by county health before opening their doors.

“Remember, we do not have liability protection, and we need this type of county health approval so at least you have an approved plan that’s been reviewed and that gives us, and parents, a sense of security that the system has been checked,” Sonoma County Superintendent of Education Steve Herrington said at a community forum hosted by the county.

It came a day after parents used the public comment section of the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday to criticize county officials for not doing more to push school officials to fully reopen now that the pathway is clearer than it has been in 12 months.

Those calls come as there are increasing demands that the Centers for Disease Control ease its guidance that students and teachers all remain 6 feet apart in school settings. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infection Diseases, said this week that the CDC is reviewing the guidance.

Any lessening of that rule would allow schools to dramatically increase the number of students who could attend school each day. But all local plans are based on 6 feet of separation.

“The state revised school reopening guidance currently says that the standard is 6 feet, the floor is 4 feet,” said Adam Radtke, deputy county counsel. “However, if a school wants to establish students’ desks less than 6 feet, they need to be able to show good cause for why they couldn’t design their classroom in a way to achieve the 6 feet distancing between students’ desks.”

As of Wednesday, 29 schools and districts have had their COVID-19 safety plans approved by the county and were cleared to reopen, including Healdsburg Unified School District, Mark West Union School District, Petaluma Elementary School District, Rincon Valley Unified School District, Bennett Valley Union Elementary School District and Sebastopol Union School District.

An additional 19 plans submitted by schools and districts are still under review, including plans from some of the county’s largest districts: Santa Rosa City Schools, Windsor Unified School District, Sonoma Valley Unified School District and Cloverdale Unified School District.

In addition, 10 schools — nine of them private — in Sonoma County, starting in October, had received waivers from the state to reopen before that program was halted in November.

Although the county’s move to the red tier, which indicates substantial local transmission of the virus, was cheered across the board, it didn’t demonstrably change the schedule of school districts that have for months been crafting return-to-school plans.

Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Diann Kitamura has said she wants the district’s safety plan greenlighted by the county health officials regardless of the lifting of any requirement to do so.

Santa Rosa, the largest district in the county by far with about 15,500 students, on Wednesday announced the ratification of a deal between the 900-member Santa Rosa Teachers Association and the district that was the last key hurdle to returning elementary school students to campuses starting April 1 and secondary students starting April 26.

Health officials, who for the better part of a year have guided the county through the pandemic and the unprecedented yearlong closure of school campuses, said staff and students can return safely if protocols are followed. Having approved protocols could help provide a road map for county public health officials should an outbreak occur.

“If we do see that there is increasing infection rates, for example, as we start to open, then at least we have some baseline,” said Dr. Urmila Shende, the county’s vaccine chief. “We know what the safety plan was, we can see what might need to be changed. I think it’s a good idea to have that baseline in place as we move forward.”

The move to the red tier also allows districts to begin opening secondary campuses — something that was prohibited when the county was stuck in the purple tier, which indicates widespread transmission of the virus.

But Dr. Gary Green, an infectious disease specialist at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, sounded a note of caution Wednesday, especially when considering the return to campus of older students, including college students, for whom the virus transmits differently than in elementary-aged kids.

“Working closely with science is going to be absolutely imperative,“ he said.

Staff Writer Phil Barber contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.