County services center coming to Cloverdale

Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore, shown here when he received an award from the North Bay Business Journal, co-led a community discussion about Cloverdale and county issues Thursday night. (Jeff Quackenbush / The North Bay Business Journal, 2015)

The first of several planned monthly Cloverdale-Sonoma County community discussions kicked off Thursday evening, hosted by county Supervisor James Gore and Mayor Marta Cruz.

The two talked for about an hour, during the virtual meeting, about progress on joint initiatives between the county and Cloverdale, as well as about topics such as the drought and fire prevention.

The idea behind the discussion was to give Cloverdale residents the chance to reconnect with their local leaders in the wake of the pandemic shutdown, Gore said.

He told the Zoom audience that a county services center is expected to open by next year in Cloverdale, offering a one-stop place for residents to get health services, as well as pay their water bills.

“The goal here is to get things done,” Gore said. “Having grown up in Cloverdale, I know that what’s happened ... since the 1800s is that county services start in Santa Rosa and never get out to the fringes.”

The county will identify an existing building, such as the Veterans Memorial Building or the Cloverdale Senior Center, that can be used. They will seek county employees who live in Cloverdale to staff the center and work with the Alexander Valley Health Clinic to provide services, Gore said.

Eventually new offices may be built in various cities for the service centers as part of construction of the new county center in downtown Santa Rosa, he said. There’s already a county services center in Petaluma.

“I think this is the year to set up a pilot office, with Job Works and job benefits on one side, and the other side would have health and human services,” Gore said.

During discussion of fire prevention, Cruz said Resilient Cloverdale, a community-driven disaster resilience initiative, has had meetings for about 1½ years, but failed to get grant funding. The project will be resubmitted in the next round of applications.

“We’re not just cutting trees,” she said, referring to clearing defensive space to prevent wildfires. “It has to be done in a very purposeful way.”

Gore said “being ready is not being afraid. The biggest thing we need to prepare for are the big winds,” he said, urging people to ”pay attention to red flag warnings.”

In discussing another key project, Gore said the county “finally has the money to reboot the (county-owned) pool.”

The pool project started with people wanting it to be kept warmer longer and ended with the need for $650,000 in county funds for safety upgrades.

“The goal is to have it refreshed and open by next year,” he said.

Cruz, who chairs Zero Waste Sonoma, said Cloverdale will get a new Mini Recycling Center early next year, where people can recycle their plastic, aluminum and glass.

The next Zoom community discussion, with day and time to be announced, will feature Vice Mayor Todd Lands, who will further discuss fire prevention efforts, Cruz said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.