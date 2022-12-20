Sonoma County will pay $325,000 to settle a lawsuit that accused officials of failing to do enough protect groundwater wells and comply with California policy.

The settlement effectively ends the suit brought by a Sacramento-based environmental group, California Coastkeeper Alliance.

The lawsuit accused the county of failing to comply with the state’s Public Trust Doctrine, which requires local governments protect navigable rivers and streams when issuing well permits.

As the alliance called for the county to strengthen regulations, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors launched policy discussions, and in October voted to impose a moratorium on all groundwater well drilling until new regulations are in place.

“From our perspective that was a good-faith effort at addressing our concerns,” said Drevet Hunt, legal director for the Coastkeeper Alliance, adding that it “warranted us settling the lawsuit without waving any rights to participate in the public process.”

The settlement does not affect the moratorium, said Paul Gullixson the county’s communications manager.

California Coastkeeper Alliance partners with the locally based Russian Riverkeeper and a dozen or so other organizations around the state. The group filed the lawsuit in 2021 arguing the county had failed to comply with a state policy requiring local governments protect certain waterways for public uses, including commerce, recreation, navigation and habitat.

In Sonoma County, those waterways — rivers and their tributaries — include the Russian River, Petaluma River and Sonoma Creek.

The lawsuit and subsequent policy discussions came as the region contended with a record drought. The Board of Supervisors also faced conflicting pressure from environmental advocates and those in the county’s agricultural industry.

While environmental interests seek broader and stricter regulations, farmers and rural residents worry that stricter regulations would burden rural residents and farmers

“All it signifies is that we have a commitment to doing this work right,” Supervisor James Gore said of the settlement. “If we would have just gone to court and tried to knee-jerk a rushed ordinance forward, it wouldn’t do justice to the needs of our land and our community.”

In October, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to impose a six-month moratorium on all new wells countywide, affecting residential and commercial property owners seeking to tap groundwater.

Gore was the lone board member to vote against the moratorium, favoring instead a proposal to adopt an interim policy and update it later.

He noted that moratoriums “are not a policy of choice” and are prompted by either a legal threat or health and safety issue.

“It was the legal issue that pushed it forward, but at the same time it’s the reality of living with this decade of on again off again drought and curtailments,” Gore said.

The county’s technical and policy groups each have 12 members ranging from stakeholder representatives to environmental experts.

Looming questions before each group include which geographic areas the new policy should cover, how to equitably measure water consumption, and how to determine which project applications must undergo a through a thorough review process before a permit can be issued, and which can go through a more streamlined process.

Policy recommendations are expected to come back before the board in April, Gullixson said.

The settlement means the California Coastkeeper Alliance cannot reopen the lawsuit, but the group can file a new lawsuit if it believes the new regulations are insufficient, Hunt said.

He added that the county appears to be on the right track by bringing in technical and environmental experts to serve on technical and policy working groups.

“We are hopeful and encouraged by the county’s actions so far,” Hunt said.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.