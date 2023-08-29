Couple arrested after 7 pounds of suspected meth found in Santa Rosa home, vehicles

A Santa Rosa couple was arrested Monday afternoon after police said they found about seven pounds of suspected cocaine in their home, where a 12-year-old also lived.

The Santa Rosa Police Department searched the couple’s residence and vehicle after identifying Felix Jimenez-Garcia, 38, as a suspected meth and cocaine dealer during a monthlong investigation, Sgt. Brandon Matthies said in a news release.

Narcotics detectives detained Jimenez-Garcia and his girlfriend, Veronica Paramo-Arellano, 47, at about 2 p.m. after a traffic stop.

Police then searched Jimenez-Garcia’s vehicles and his residence, including a bedroom he shared with Paramo-Arellano, in the 700 block of Farmers Lane in Santa Rosa.

Detectives located the suspected meth and an ounce of cocaine packaged for sale, along with an unregistered handgun, ammunition and other evidence of drug sales, Matthies said.

Police also learned the couple cared for a child in the residence.

Jimenez-Garcia and Paramo-Arellano were arrested on suspicion of possessing meth and cocaine for sale, having a gun while dealing drugs and child endangerment.

The two were booked into the Sonoma County jail where each is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail.

