A couple walking near San Francisco's Dolores Park were assaulted in broad daylight on Saturday afternoon by two women, police said.

The 38-year-old woman and 45-year-old man told the San Francisco Police Department that they were walking on 18th Street next to the park when they were approached from behind by two women who they didn't know, a report from the department said. The couple told police that after an "unprovoked verbal altercation" the women began attacking them.

Police said suspects fled the scene on foot. The man and women had non-life-threatening injuries and the woman was transported to a local hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the police department at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.