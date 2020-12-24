Couple celebrates moving into their rebuilt Coffey Park home just ahead of Christmas

Flattened moving cartons lay in a tilted stack on the kitchen floor.

Everywhere is stuff that awaits an assigned place in a drawer or on a shelf or in a cabinet or a closet, somewhere! There’s furniture that’s not yet assembled, or not entirely so. The backyard landscaping is still in the native desolation stage.

But Keli and Tim Hanson are at last in the Coffey Park home that slowly arose from the footprint of the one they fled as the searing breath of the Tubbs fire bore down in 2017, 30 years after they first purchased and moved into it.

The Hansons, who reared five kids in that house, rejoice at moving into their reconstructed home just in time for Christmas.

They slept there for first time Monday night. Said Keli Hanson, who grew up in Healdsburg and Cloverdale and who’s now 62, “It was the best sleep we’ve had since forever.”

As with thousands of others whose normal lives vanished into smoke in the firestorms of 2017, it’s been a tough, painful, transforming three years for Keli and her husband, who’s 61 and an investment adviser.

After they lost their longtime family home, the Hansons lived in three different houses. “Those never felt like home,” Keli said.

But that is in the past. On Wednesday, Keli implored a visitor to her new home on Kerry Lane, just south of Hopper Avenue, “Come see my pride and joy!”

It was the spacious walk-in pantry she long figured she’d have to go without this lifetime.

Then Keli, who learned to work in her parents’ two former Anstead’s markets and in retirement sometimes assists Tim at his Edward Jones office, fetched a small, glass-lidded box containing three simple souvenirs from Hawaii.

When, late in 2017, the Hansons were able to return to the charred remains of the house they’d bought new in 1987, they searched, as many fire survivors do, for whatever of personal value they might salvage.

They found a few things. They were thrilled to discover one of Tim’s class rings and a ring that one of Keli’s grandfathers wore after he helped to build the Golden Gate Bridge, and that was made of a metal used in the construction.

On the second day of sifting, Keli claimed a tiny, porcelain heart she’d bought in Hawaii a year or two earlier. It bears the word “Hope.” Only people who’ve lost everything know how it feels to reclaim even such a small thing.

“We like to say we found hope,” Tim offered.

Additional sifting by Keli produced the other two souvenir hearts she’d brought home from the islands. One reads, “Dream.” The other, “Love.”

They were knickknacks in the old house. They’re clearly treasures in the new.

Keli said she and Tim will incorporate into the house artwork made from fire relics such as melted and re-hardened aluminum from their former cookware and car wheels. Parts of a charred and uprooted tree in the backyard will become the base to a glass-top table and also a clutch of branches to be adorned with small, white lights.

“We are trying to celebrate the ashes the best we can,” Keli said.

She and Tim, whose daughter and four sons now are aged 30 to 40 and have brought their folks seven grandsons, cherish also the neighbor-to-neighbor closeness forged by the disaster that incinerated a harrowing more than 1,400 Coffey Park homes.

When the Hansons and their youngsters moved into a new, two-story home 33 years ago, everybody was new to Coffey Park. “Nobody knew anyone,” Keli said, “and everyone was busy with their kids.”

“It’s different now,” she said. The camaraderie in Coffey Park is unmistakable.

“Everybody is much more friendly because we have all done this together.”

Coffey Park has changed, and so have the Hansons.

"Because of the fire,“ Keli said, ”I have learned so much about life and relationships and people.

“Even though it was hard, a lot of good did come out if it.”

She perceives that before the fire, her life had settled into a steady and unchallenged sameness. “I wasn’t unhappy, I was just stuck,” she said.

Starting over following the abrupt and violent destruction of her home and virtually everything it, then taking on all that’s involved in rebuilding a house and a life, has made her more intentional, aware, grateful.

Keli said the last three years have taught her she can do far more than she thought she could, she can get through far more.

“I do believe you can find the good in anything,” she said.

She added, “It actually has brought my husband and I closer. Even though there was a lot of fighting going on through the construction, the only way it was going to work was if we stuck together.”

Stick together they have. The other day they took a break from unpacking boxes to make a simple sign and hang it out front.

It reads, “We’ll be home for Christmas.”

