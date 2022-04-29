Couple who got engaged on stage at 6th Street Playhouse are looking for photos or video of the occasion

Audiences who attended the April 24 matinee performance of “Hank Williams: Lost Highway” at 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa got more than they bargained for.

Not only did they see the theater’s production of the country-western jukebox musical, they were treated to an onstage marriage proposal from actor and music director Steve Lasiter to his girlfriend, actor Jennifer Barnaba.

Now, the couple wants to know if any members of the audience captured the moment on their cameras.

Barnaba and Lasiter, both musical theater professionals who regularly perform around the country, met four years ago working on a play in Alaska. Together, they perform approximately once a year at the Santa Rosa theater.

While the COVID-19 pandemic kept them off stage for the last two years, they returned to Sonoma County this spring to perform as Hank and Audrey Williams alongside local stars like Levi Lloyd in 6th Street Playhouse’s latest musical. Only, this time, Lasiter had an engagement ring waiting in the wings.

“We’ve had the ring for a little while now, we both picked it out together to make sure it was everything she wanted,” said Lasiter. “So the cat was already out of the bag a little bit.”

What Barnaba did not know was when or where Lasiter would pop the question. She certainly never expected it to happen on stage.

“We travel around so much that we don’t get to be around our family and friends,“ said Lasiter. ”I decided (to propose) on stage because you get to know people in your cast, they become your family in a lot of ways; and also to share it with the audience; and also to surprise the heck out of Jen.“

“It was at the end of the show, we do a bow and then sing one more song,” said Barnaba. “He usually talks to the audience before the last song, and he started talking to them a little more than usual. Then he turned to me.”

Reactions to the proposal from fellow cast members on stage and members of the audience ranged from gasps to tears. The one thing that did not happen was the video that Lasiter has arranged beforehand. The couple is wondering if any of the audience members were quick enough to document the proposal on their smartphones. Barnaba already posted the request on Reddit, but so far, they’ve had no luck tracking down any photos or video of the occasion.

“It’s a long shot,” said Barnaba.

“We saw a couple cameras up during the whole thing,” said Lasiter. “You never know.”

Anyone who captured photos or video of the proposal can email jenniferlynnebarnaba@gmail.com.

“Hank Williams: Lost Highway” wraps up its run this weekend. Lasiter, Barnaba and several other performers will also take the stage at 6th Street Playhouse on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. for the sold-out Country Jukebox All-Stars concert to benefit the theater. For more information, go to 6thstreetplayhouse.com.