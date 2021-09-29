Couple's wedding photos stolen in San Francisco after photographer's car broken into

Alabama-based photographer Ashtynn Wilhite was in San Francisco for just one day when disaster struck.

Wilhite says the hard drive containing nearly all of the photos she snapped of a wedding was stolen by thieves who broke into her car near the Painted Ladies on Sept. 21 between 7 and 7:30 p.m. The thieves also made off with at least $15,000 worth of camera gear, she says.

"We had such a phenomenal day there, and all of a sudden it was just ripped away," Wilhite told SFGATE. "It was so sad."

The couple, Alex and Tyler Hamel, were married in Birmingham, Alabama in early September. They are offering a $2,000 reward for the return of the photographs, in addition to Wilhite's $5,000 reward for the return of the hard drive and her laptop.

Wilhite said she was in San Francisco the day of the theft to shoot engagement photos for another couple. They drove all around San Francisco, taking in the sights, when they decided to make Alamo Square their last stop. With no room in the trunk of her car, Wilhite decided to leave her and her assistant's camera equipment covered by blankets in the back seat. They shot at Alamo Square for only a handful of minutes.

"I saw the glass but it didn't really hit me," Wilhite recalled. "I thought something broke. I got out of the car, and the window was shattered. Then it hit me somebody stole our gear."

Wilhite said she "immediately went into shock," dropping to her knees, sobbing, "Somebody stole our stuff."

She said she immediately called the police, who allegedly told her to call 311, which then instructed her to file a report online. Wilhite went to SFPD headquarters anyway in an attempt to file a report, but she said they directed her to the online form as well.

"This kind of stuff doesn't really happen where we're from," she said. "If something like this did happen, the police would be more intrigued to help. But in San Francisco, they're like this happens every day, sucks to suck. There's really nothing they can do, it's such a big city."

There is some good news. Wilhite had sent the Hamels a "sneak peek" of the wedding a few days after the event. She says the 50 photos or so she sent is now all that remains of the special day.

"I don't normally do that," Wilhite said. "I gave them a significantly large sneak peek back because their wedding day was so amazing. I came straight home and edited some. It was a god thing."