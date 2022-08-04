Court hearing set for parents of toddler who died from fentanyl intoxication

A Santa Rosa couple is expected to return to court Thursday to face allegations that they are responsible for the death of their 15-month-old daughter from fentanyl exposure.

Charges could soon be filed in the case against Evan Frostick and Madison Bernard, who were originally arrested in May on suspicion of child cruelty.

Their daughter, Charlotte, died on May 9 but the couple was released days later pending further investigation to determine whether fentanyl played a role in her death.

Last month, the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office confirmed “acute fentanyl intoxication” was the cause of death.

According to the coroner’s report, Bernard used fentanyl and went to sleep while drugs and paraphernalia were on the bed she shared with Charlotte inside their Sonoma Avenue apartment.

Investigators believe Charlotte ingested the fentanyl by touching it and then possibly putting her hands in her mouth or eyes, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said last month.

Bernard discovered the toddler was not breathing and called authorities to their home at about 10:30 a.m. May 9, police said. Charlotte was pronounced dead at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital about an hour later.

This week, Mahurin reiterated that investigators are still trying to determine where Frostick and Bernard got the fentanyl.

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the couple is scheduled to appear Thursday morning before a judge but officials have not said whether the couple is expected to be taken back into custody.

North Bay lawmakers and experts have decried the impact fentanyl has had across the region in recent years.

Since 2017, Sonoma County has tracked more than 500 overdose deaths, including 173 in 2020. At least 70% of those deaths were linked to fentanyl, according to county data.

From February 2017 to December 2017, the opioid was present in 14 overdoses in Sonoma County. In 2018, fentanyl deaths rose to 31 and hovered around that same amount in 2019.

In 2020, 111 deaths were linked to fentanyl, according to county records.

Fentanyl’s toxicity makes it 100 times more powerful than morphine — even a trace amount of it can be deadly. It also can be absorbed through the skin or inhaled when in a powder.

The latest case comes nearly three years after another opioid-related death involving a Santa Rosa toddler.

In September 2019, fentanyl was blamed for the deaths of Patrick O’Neill, 29, and his 13-month-old son, Liam, who were discovered inside their Santa Rosa home on Darek Drive.

Investigators say O’Neill used fentanyl with friends before heading home with his son. Liam’s mother, Emily Guillory of Petaluma, said she believes her son crawled out of bed that night and ingested fentanyl he found on the floor.

Three defendants were held liable for allowing O’Neill access to the opioids and they were convicted in federal court on lesser charges such as conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Outside of the North Bay, a Brentwood mother was charged with murder in Contra Costa County Superior Court after her 2-year-old son consumed fentanyl in November 2020.

In July 2021, she pleaded no contest to one count of voluntary manslaughter and was later sentenced to 11 years in prison, court records show.

