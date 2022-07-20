Court lets Georgia's 'heartbeat' abortion law go into effect post-Roe

A Georgia law banning most abortions was allowed to be enforced Wednesday after an appeals court overturned a lower court's pause on the state's 2019 "heartbeat" measure.

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday cited the U.S. Supreme Court's recent Dobbs V. Jackson Women's Health Org., saying "no right to abortion exists under the Constitution, so Georgia may prohibit them." The three-judge panel ruled in favor of the state legislature, which in 2019 banned termination of pregnancies after a fetal heartbeat is detected, or as early as about six weeks into a pregnancy - sometimes before a woman knows she is pregnant.

In 2020, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia paused the abortion law, saying it violated constitutional abortion protections established by the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade. Last month, the Supreme Court struck down that nearly 50-year precedent, opening the door for about half of states to ban or tightly restrict abortion.

Feminist Women's Health Center, which was among those suing to stop the abortion law, called the ruling "disappointing."

"Even though we ultimately knew that this decision was coming, we had no reason to expect such a disregard for standard rules of order in this case," the group said in a statement signed by executive director Kwajelyn J. Jackson. "We expected that the mandate would be issued to take effect in 28 days, as is the ordinary course, to allow us to adapt our protocols to work in compliance with the newly implemented law."

The organization, which provides abortions, "will continue to see as many patients as we still can," Jackson's statement said.

"We are calling and disappointing many, many patients with already scheduled appointments, many of whom are Black people and other people of color, some who are traveling from other banned states, who will no longer be able to be seen here because of this cruel decision."