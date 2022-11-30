Court proceedings in Rohnert Park sandwich shop shooting pushed to January

Court proceedings in a Nov. 13 Rohnert Park sandwich shop shooting were pushed back two months for more investigation into the chain of events that led to gun violence that injured a 16-year-old girl.

Charges have not been filed against the suspect, Jade Cutrer, 19, who made her first court appearance Wednesday after being released from custody two days after the shooting at Sourdough and Co. on Commerce Boulevard.

She appeared before Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Troye Shaffer, who ordered the Santa Rosa woman to return to court Jan. 19.

Cutrer declined to comment following Wednesday’s brief appearance.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety is investigating the shooting and Deputy Chief Kevin Kilgore said he had no additional information on the case Wednesday.

Investigators say Cutrer and the 16-year-old, a Rohnert Park resident, knew each other, although circumstances behind the shooting have yet to be revealed.

Just before 6 p.m. Nov. 13, Cutrer was at work at the sandwich shop when she was confronted by the girl and three others, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

For unspecified reasons, Cutrer shot the girl, according to police.

The girl was hospitalized but her status wasn’t available Wednesday.

Authorities said Cutrer was arrested while trying to run from the scene and a gun was recovered.

Cutler was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, child endangerment and possessing a gun without a serial number before she was released.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Detective Kevin Escher at 707-588-3542 and refer to Case #22-4496.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi