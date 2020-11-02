Court rules 4 hiking trails on Marin County land are off-limits to public

A tract of embattled scenic land with stunning San Francisco views in Marin County will not be accessible to the public after a state appeals court ruling last week.

The four hiking trails on the undeveloped 110-acre Martha Company tract in Tiburon have been at the center of a fight between the property owners and a plaintiffs' group, TRUST (Tiburon/Belvedere Residents United to Support the Trails).

The decision, released this week by the 1st District Court of Appeal in San Francisco, comes after the group sued in 2017 as the owners prepared to sell the property for development, reports the Marin Independent Journal.

The disputed trails are the Ridge Trail, the Spanish Trail, and northern and southern trails that connect them at Easton Point, Marin County.

The land on the southeastern tip of the Tiburon Peninsula is an unparalleled swath of meadows, native plants and lush forests stretching across a ridgeline rising 590 feet above sea level and offering panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco skyline.

Amid the fight, the land is currently is listed for $95 million by Sotheby's, and can be seen in their promotional video here:

The group based their arguments on a landmark 1970 California Supreme Court ruling in which the court held that a road leading through private property to the coast had been implicitly dedicated to public use because it had been used as such for more than five years without significant objection from the landowner. Two years later, the state Legislature passed a law limiting such public claims on private land to coastal property.

TRUST's recent suit did not argue that the entire property was dedicated to the public, just the trails. The group provided aerial photography and presented 28 witnesses who testified that they used the trails openly and regularly without objection during the time in question.

The San Francisco court said that it takes a high standard of proof to "take away a party's land in favor of a public dedication," and concluded that TRUST's proof did not meet that high standard.

The court stated that, "When the predominant users are neighbors, the landowner may have simply tolerated their use as a neighborly accommodation."