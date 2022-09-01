Covelo man arrested in daytime armed robbery

A Covelo man was arrested recently after allegedly pistol whipping a man he demanded money from, the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office reported.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the intersection of Hopper and Ledger lanes in Covelo around noon Aug. 22 for a report of a robbery.

The victim, identified only as a 30-year-old San Jose man, had reportedly been leaving a residence there when he was confronted by the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Georgie Britton-Hoaglin, of Covelo.

A witness told deputies that Britton-Hoaglin approached the victim's vehicle while brandishing a pistol and demanded money from him.

When the victim told the suspect he didn't have any money, Britton-Hoaglin reportedly "pistol whipped the adult male in the head," (then) the victim gave his cigarettes and cell phone to the suspect. When the suspect told the victim to exit his vehicle, the victim drove off.

While searching the area with the assistance of a Round Valley Tribal Police officer, deputies located Britton-Hoaglin walking on Hopper Lane. The MCSO reports that the suspect then "quickly tossed a sweatshirt which contained a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol onto the ground."

Britton-Hoaglin, who reportedly had the victim's cell phone, was "taken into custody without further incident" and booked into the Mendocino County Jail without bail on suspicion of robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and for violating his probation.