Covelo man sentenced for assault involving wooden sword

A Covelo man has been sentenced to four years in prison for attacking his business partner with a wooden sword last November during an argument over missing marijuana.

Brock Adam Rogers, 41, was sentenced Aug. 23 after pleading guilty in June to felony assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office.

Rogers was charged Dec. 13 with assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, burglary and false imprisonment.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was ordered to stand trial following a preliminary hearing on March 8. He reached a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to the assault charge in June, according to Mendocino County Superior Court Records.

In a Facebook post Friday, the District Attorney’s Office added Rogers has a history of convictions involving marijuana in Northern California and Washington state.

“By all accounts, the defendant’s ongoing relationship with marijuana has been problematic, causing him significant legal problems over the years ... with those legal problems now culminating in this week’s commitment to state prison,” prosecutors wrote in the Facebook post.

The assault occurred Nov. 21 along Lovell Street in Covelo.

In a motion to dismiss the assault charge, the defense wrote Rogers and the victim were partners in a cannabis business and lived in separate homes on the property.

Rogers discovered marijuana missing from storage bins in his home and accused the victim of taking it.

“When (Rogers) confronted the victim with his suspicions last November, the victim’s denial angered the defendant and he initiated methods to attempt to force the victim to recant and tell ‘the truth’ that the defendant wanted to hear,” the District Attorney’s Office wrote in the Facebook post.

The two argued in Rogers’ home and fought before the victim was “hogtied” and attacked with the sword, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Rogers’ girlfriend retrieved the victim’s phone from his home so they could check text messages, according to the defense’s motion to dismiss the assault charge.

After Rogers and his girlfriend left with the phone, the victim untied himself and fled through a window before contacting police.

The victim suffered bruising, walked with a cane for two weeks after the assault and suffers from PTSD that causes stress and anxiety, according to the prosecution.

In its motion, the defense argued the assault charge was inappropriate because the wooden sword was not dangerous to the victim.

“(An investigator) opined that the sword might be able to cut a watermelon but probably not to cut or pierce human skin, let alone produce death or great bodily injury. Thus, this particular sword was not inherently a deadly weapon,” Defense attorney Donald Lipmanson wrote in the motion.

