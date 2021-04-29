Covelo man sentenced to 9 years for arson

A 31-year-old Covelo man was sentenced Tuesday to the maximum nine years in state prison for trying to start a fire at the home of his ex-fiancee and her parents in Potter Valley while they were inside in August 2019.

Derek Steven McCormack was convicted in August in Mendocino County Superior Court of committing arson on an inhabited residence, a felony, according to the county District Attorney’s office.

Mendocino County investigators from several agencies found evidence showing that McCormack set six separate fires on the wooden garage door of the home, located on Main Street in Potter Valley, a small farming town northeast of Ukiah, during the evening of Aug. 5 while the family was sleeping.

The fire extinguished itself during the night but left charring on the door. Investigators found a red plastic cap that appeared to be from a Zippo lighter fluid container on the driveway. In addition, McCormack’s cellphone records showed he was on the phone on the way to Potter Valley from Covelo around the time investigators believe the fires were set, said Mike Geniella, spokesman for Mendocino County District Attorney David Eyster.

“The woman had broken off with him (McCormack) three days prior,” Geniella said. “That’s what started it.”

Geniella said McCormack had placed a spike strip at the end of the driveway to stop the family from driving away from the burning home.

A sentencing enhancement was added because the crime was committed during a declared fire state of emergency, Geniella said

Judge Keith Faulder denied McCormack’s request to be sentenced to probation after reviewing the county Probation Department’s report and recommendation that he be sent to prison.

McCormack’s early release credits will be limited because of the seriousness of his crime. Once McCormack is released from prison, he will be required to register with local law enforcement for life, Geniella said.

Cal Fire, the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office participated in the investigation.