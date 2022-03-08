Covelo teenager accused of stabbing man in neck

A Covelo teenager is suspected of stabbing a man in his neck during a fight Saturday afternoon.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested at an unspecified location on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

The stabbing was reported about 3 p.m. at a business in the 76000 block of Highway 162 in Covelo where the suspect and victim had an altercation.

Round Valley firefighters found a 44-year-old Covelo man with a stab wound and took him to Round Valley Airport to be airlifted to an unspecified hospital for treatment.

The suspect was booked into the Mendocino County Juvenile Detention Center.

His name wasn’t released because of his age.

