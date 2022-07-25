Covelo wildfire triggers evacuation warning
Mendocino County authorities warned residents in the Covelo area to prepare to evacuate Sunday evening because of a wildfire.
The blaze, called the Bank Fire, was burning on an estimated 10 to 15 acres of land in the area of Highway 162 and Fairbanks Lane, according to Cal Fire officials.
“Be ready to evacuate at any moment,” the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said in a Twitter post shortly after 6 p.m. “Gather your belongings, check on your neighbors and leave early if possible.”
No mandatory evacuations had been ordered as of 6:30 p.m.
Covelo is about 124 miles northwest of Santa Rosa.
The Sheriff’s Office recommended people visit mendoready.org for evacuation information.
No other details were immediately available.
You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: