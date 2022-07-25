Subscribe

Covelo wildfire triggers evacuation warning

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 24, 2022, 6:43PM

Mendocino County authorities warned residents in the Covelo area to prepare to evacuate Sunday evening because of a wildfire.

The blaze, called the Bank Fire, was burning on an estimated 10 to 15 acres of land in the area of Highway 162 and Fairbanks Lane, according to Cal Fire officials.

“Be ready to evacuate at any moment,” the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said in a Twitter post shortly after 6 p.m. “Gather your belongings, check on your neighbors and leave early if possible.”

No mandatory evacuations had been ordered as of 6:30 p.m.

Covelo is about 124 miles northwest of Santa Rosa.

The Sheriff’s Office recommended people visit mendoready.org for evacuation information.

No other details were immediately available.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette