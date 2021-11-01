Covered California open enrollment begins. Find out if you qualify for higher subsidies

With 2021 winding down, it's time for millions of Americans to sign up for health insurance for 2022. And for Californians who can't get coverage through Medicare, Medi-Cal or an employer's health plan, the good news is that expanded federal subsidies will make next year's policies more affordable for more people than they were a year ago.

Monday marks the first day of open enrollment at Covered California, the insurance marketplace that the 2010 Affordable Care Act created for people who aren't covered by a group health plan. You can sign up online, over the phone or through one of the dozens of offices in California staffed by insurance "navigators." If you'd like to work with a navigator, call that office before visiting — the pandemic has led many of them to limit in-person contact.

Remember, under California law, adults are required to maintain health insurance coverage, with limited exceptions. That's true regardless of whether you have access to a health plan at work. Failing to obtain coverage can result in a tax penalty of hundreds to thousands of dollars.

The process of shopping for policies may seem daunting if you haven't done it before, especially when you don't have an employer narrowing your choices and paying part of the cost. Here are some pointers for enrolling through Covered California.

What am I buying?

The ACA sought to rid the market of junk insurance plans that didn't cover some expensive types of care, leaving customers who needed those treatments crushed by medical bills. So it required every plan sold in state marketplaces such as Covered California to be comprehensive, meaning that it covers all 10 types of care that the federal government deems essential.

But while the policies cover the same services, they aren't all the same. One difference is how much of the total annual medical costs they will pay. That's not your total costs, necessarily; it's based on the average across the broader population. The higher the percentage paid by the policy, the higher the premiums will be.

The offerings are divided into four tiers: Bronze, which covers 60% of the average total; Silver, which covers 70%; Gold, which covers 80%; and Platinum, which covers 90%. And within those tiers, there are two Bronze plans — one conventional, the other a "high deductible" plan designed to be paired with a health savings account — and four Silver plans, whose deductibles and copays are based on your income level.

To make comparing the plans easier, Covered California has standardized the policies so that within each tier (and sub-tier in Silver and Bronze), the plans all offer the same benefits, copays and deductibles. As a result, shoppers can focus on fewer things to guide their decision: how much they expect to spend on healthcare next year, which doctors they'd like to use, and what prescription drugs they need.

How much will it cost me?

Before choosing among the tiers of plans, you should figure out whether you're eligible for subsidized premiums and out-of-pocket costs.

For starters, if you have access to a comprehensive health plan from an employer that costs less than 8.25% of your annual income, you can't get subsidies from Covered California. Nor can you get subsidies if you are living in the country illegally, although you may still be eligible for Medi-Cal if you meet the income limits and you're 25 or younger, 50 or older, or currently or recently pregnant.

Everyone else is technically eligible, although the amount of subsidy is tied to your income. Those subsidies increased significantly midway through 2021, after Congress passed and President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan. The increase remains in effect for 2022, and Biden's $1.75-trillion Build Back Better package would keep the higher subsidies in place for three years after that. (The "cost-sharing" subsidies that reduce out-of-pocket costs remain unchanged, however; they are available only to households earning up to two-and-a-half times the poverty level.)

With the expanded aid, anyone earning up to 150% of the federal poverty level — in other words, up to $19,320 for a single individual — can get coverage for $1 a month. For households with more means, premiums are set at gradually rising percentages of their incomes — for example, 2% for someone with an income twice the poverty level, 6% for someone at three times the poverty level, and 8.5% for anyone at or above four times the poverty level.

A study by UC Berkeley's Labor Center projected that the added subsidies will enable 135,000 Californians to obtain insurance in 2022, and would cut the costs faced by an additional 1.5 million enrollees — about 150,000 of whom had not qualified for subsidies before because their incomes were above the previous cutoff.